Hab Arenas has a lot in common with other college students. Arenas loves sports, and interns for the University of Nevada, Reno’s football team. He likes hanging out with his friends, and he stayed connected with others through COVID-19 via virtual game nights. His family is proud that he’s graduating Friday. But if Arenas graduated last year, or three years before that, or five years before that, Arenas would not have been included in University commencement ceremonies; he would have gone to a separate ceremony.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO