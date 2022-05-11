ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Say ‘no’ to coyotes: DHS turns to social media to keep migrants from coming to U.S.

By Julian Resendiz
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10teva_0faq3MMo00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The U.S. government is using social media to deter people in Honduras and Guatemala from giving in to smugglers who promise them easy access to the United States.

This week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection began distributing digital ads in platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp. The ads feature images of migrants being apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol or walking along the desert and phrases in Spanish such as, “The coyote (smuggler) is a criminal. Don’t fall for his trap.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNHse_0faq3MMo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GKEQ8_0faq3MMo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dzqZa_0faq3MMo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QUy9t_0faq3MMo00

“The smugglers use lies to lure the vulnerable into a dangerous journey that often ends in removal or death,” CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus said announcing the two-month social media blitz. “This digital ad campaign is an important component of U.S. government efforts to prevent tragedies and curtail irregular migration.”

The agency says this isn’t the first time they share such messages with would-be migrants but talked about a “media buy” via mobile telephone to expand on those efforts. The campaign comes during traditional peak times for unauthorized migration, compounded by a considerable year-long spike in the usual numbers. It also comes two weeks prior to the scheduled end of Title 42 expulsions, whose outcome is pending a lawsuit in a federal courtroom in Louisiana.

El Paso tops 1,000 daily migrant encounters

The messages warn that those attempting to cross the U.S. border without authorization will be removed from the country or placed into immigration removal proceedings. The ads also remind migrants they risk being jailed or extorted along their journey or being abandoned by smugglers and dying in the desert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vdEDZ_0faq3MMo00
Fiscal year 2022 migrant encounters so far. (Graphic courtesy CBP)

The agency is targeting the Northern Triangle because 26 percent of migrants stopped along the Southwest border this fiscal year have come from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, according to the latest CBP update.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Mexicans have accounted for 36.87 percent of the encounters this fiscal year, but there was no mention of a digital campaign targeting Mexico yet. Tens of thousands of Mexicans have been internally displaced from their homes in the past four years due to brutal drug cartel wars in states like Michoacan, Guerrero, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Zacatecas, Tamaulipas and Chihuahua.

The agency said the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department track migration trends, share research and coordinate the message to counter smuggling organizations’ tactics and outreach.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
State
Louisiana State
El Paso, TX
Government
americanmilitarynews.com

Air Force flight crew punished for stopping C-130 to pick up a motorcycle

Five members of a U.S. Air Force reserve flight crew tasked with tracking hurricanes and other severe weather systems were punished after making an unannounced detour during a C-130 training flight in March to pick up one member’s vintage motorcycle. Members of 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron (WRS) “Hurricane Hunters”...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Magnus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#Guatemala#Immigration Policy#El Salvador#Border Report#The U S Border Patrol#Spanish#Cbp#Social Media Blitz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
TheWrap

Update: Sean Hannity Falsely Identifies ‘Pallets and Pallets’ of Baby Formula at the Border Amid Shortage

(Note: post has been updated with a response from Sean Hannity and information about baby formula vs. powdered milk for babies.) Fox News’ Sean Hannity shared photos that falsely claimed to show “pallets and pallets” of baby formula at the southern border that were reserved for “illegal immigrants,” which CNN quickly debunked, calling the “Fox and Friends” segment an “illuminating example” in “outrage creation.”
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy