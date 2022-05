While assisted living communities have become a more common residential care choice for older Americans who require assistance with daily care needs and other supportive services, regulation of these communities varies from state to state and there has been little analysis of care outcomes. New research looks at end-of-life care in assisted living and found that in states with less rigorous regulations residents were less likely to die with hospice or at home—important markers of quality of care. The research was led by Helena Temkin-Greener, Ph.D., a professor of Public Health Sciences at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and appears in the journal Health Affairs.

