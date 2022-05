May 31 is my last day in the office here at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. I admit to feeling a bit wistful as I realize how many friends and colleagues will no longer be a regular part of my life. I’ve been overwhelmed by the number of people who have taken time to stop me on campus or in town, or to send an email, thanking me for my service to the university.

