Darius Elam, a Chicago native who came to Houston on a TSU track scholarship in the early 80s, has been in prison for 38 years, convicted of aggravated robbery (though many speculate the real sentence he’s serving time for “unofficially” is murder). However, the real crime may be that Elam is innocent of any and all charges. At least, that’s what he has asserted since the nightmare of his arrest, charge and conviction began in 1983.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO