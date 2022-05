Congratulations again to our Class of 2022. Despite the cold weather, it was wonderful to be with you at Kenan Stadium on Sunday. I hope you were as inspired as I was by Frank Bruni’s call to count your blessings and not tally your slights as you head into life’s next great adventure. We can’t wait to see you back in Chapel Hill soon.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO