Apache Junction, AZ

Document shredding offered Saturday in Apache Junction

 2 days ago

A shred-athon fundraiser will be held 9-11 a.m. May 14 at the parking lot at Apache Junction City Hall, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

The business Docushred will shred old documents.

“We are asking for a $5 donation per box to shred your boxes of paper. All proceeds will go to the Apache Junction Kiwanis Kids,” according to a release. “All papers must be in a bankers box; $5 donation per box.”

The event is sponsored by Amazing Dental, Edward Jones~ Maggie Stewart and Mountain View Funeral Home & Cemetery.

85209.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
