Wildlife in Crisis is a volunteer run, non-profit organization dedicated to wildlife preservation and land conservation. Founded in 1988, each year WIC cares for over 5,000 injured and orphaned wild animals. WIC relies entirely on donations to care for debilitated wildlife. For more information about WIC and for answers to frequently asked questions about wildlife visit wildlifeincrisis.org.

WESTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO