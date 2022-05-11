Egypt signs MoU to produce 300,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually - cabinet

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to produce 300,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, the cabinet said in a statement.

The MoU was signed by the Suez Canal Economic Zone, Egypt’s sovereign fund, the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company and the Egyptian New and Renewable Energy Authority and an alliance that includes TotalEnergies and Egypt’s Enara Capital.

The project aims to produce 300,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually during its first phase with a target of 1.5 million tonnes annually later, the statement said.

Green ammonia is made from renewable sources and clean energy.