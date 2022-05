An informational Open House on the proposed Hawaiian cultural center in Wailuku, called “Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art,” will be held on Friday, May 20, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Maui Academy of Performing Art's Promenade Food Court located at 2050 Main Street in Wailuku.

WAILUKU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO