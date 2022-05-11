ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

You won’t be grumpy at this show!

By Mariana Dominguez
islipbulletin.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for an exciting and hysterical theater experience, look no further than Studio Theatre of Long Island’s Bayway Arts Center, where the New York metro area premiere of “Grumpy Old Men: The Musical” is currently being performed. Based on the 1993 movie, the...

www.islipbulletin.net

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

David Birney Dies: ‘Bridget Loves Bernie’, ‘St. Elsewhere’ Actor Was 83

Click here to read the full article. David Birney, an actor who found early success on Broadway before landing the co-starring role on a 1972 sitcom, Bridget Loves Bernie, that would be one of the most controversial TV shows of its era, died of Alzheimer’s disease Friday, April 29, at his home in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 83. His death was reported to The New York Times by his life partner, Michele Roberge. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Born in Washington D.C. and raised in Cleveland, Birney had studied theater at the University of California, Los Angeles, when in...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Long
Deadline

Hollis Resnik Dies: Legend Of Chicago Theater Scene, Film & TV Actress, Was 66

Click here to read the full article. Hollis Resnik, a Chicago theater legend who made her mark in productions of Follies, Les Miserables, Cabaret and Sunset Boulevard, died Sunday night from heart failure. She was 66. Her death was announced by Rev. Jim Heneghan, a family friend and spokesperson. “She was, for decades, a reigning diva of the Chicago theater,” wrote Tribune critic Chris Jones, “a rich-voiced star of musicals with a singular presence, a crackling sense of humor, and a larger-than-life persona, on and off the stage.” Resnik was in the movie Backdraft and appeared on TV shows such as Crime Story,...
CHICAGO, IL
Primetimer

Mike Hagerty dies: Friends, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Somebody Somewhere character actor was 67

Bridget Everett announced the death of her Somebody Somewhere co-star on Instagram. "With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles," she wrote of the actor, who played her father on her HBO comedy. "A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, (and) her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed." While Hagerty is recognizable from numerous TV shows and movies, he is perhaps best known for appearing on five episodes of Friends as building superintendant Mr. Treeger. He also starred on The George Carlin Show and recurred on Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Captain McGintley, and had guest-starring roles on Seinfeld, Shameless, The Goldbergs, ER, Grey's Anatomy, Happy Endings, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Glee, Medium, Monk, Entourage, Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, Grace Under Fire, Martin, The Wonder Years, Cheers and many more shows.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew Broderick Says Getting COVID-19 After Being “So Careful” Was “Really Disappointing”

Matthew Broderick says that he and Plaza Suite costar Sarah Jessica Parker had avoided contracting COVID-19 for so long — and despite other cases in his family — that he began to believe he “was one of these people who doesn’t get it.” The actor appeared on SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle Show to talk about his experience starring opposite his wife, Parker, in the Broadway production. During the conversation, he opened up about missing several performances of the Neil Simon play after having to quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19.More from The Hollywood ReporterBeanie Feldstein in 'Funny Girl': Theater ReviewTony Awards...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Friendship#Arts Center#Performing#Musical Theater#Olander
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
CBS New York

Patti LuPone calls out audience members over masks

NEW YORK -- Broadway legend Patti LuPone called out some audience members Tuesday night for not wearing their masks correctly.In a video, LuPone can be heard saying, "Put your mask over your nose ... That's the rule. If you don't want to follow the rule, get the f*** out."The Tony Award winner is starring in the revival of "Company" on Broadway.The exchange happened during a post-show Q&A.According to a statement from the show, it started with LuPone politely asking two people to lift their masks to cover their nose.A representative for the show said the two were asked to leave the theater and complied.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Bruce MacVittie, The Sopranos and Law & Order actor, dies at 65

Bruce MacVittie, a veteran stage performer and character actor known for The Sopranos and the Law & Order, has died at the age of 65. His wife, Carol Ochs, confirmed to The New York Times that he died in a Manhattan hospital on May 7, but said the cause of death had not yet been determined.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Deadline

Tony-Nominated ‘for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf’ Extends Broadway Engagement

Click here to read the full article. The Broadway revival of Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, nominated for seven Tony Awards this week, has extended its engagement by two weeks after previously announcing a closing date. The “choreopoem” play, directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, will now run through Sunday, June 5, at Broadway’s Booth Theatre. The previously announced final performance had been May 22. The play has also gotten a social media boost from a recent grassroots campaign, kickstarted by theater journalist and producer Ayanna Prescod, in which donors sponsor pairs of...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
spoilertv.com

Throwback Thursday - Galavant - Pilot

Throwback Thursday is a weekly article in which we look back at our favourite TV episodes from the past. A charming and unique take on musical comedy and the medieval genre, it's still a shame all these years later that two season wonder Galavant wasn't ever really given a chance to take off.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

A New 'South Park' TV Movie Is Coming This June

Paramount+ on Wednesday announced that a new South Park television film will premiere on its platform on Wednesday, June 1. Dubbed The Streaming Wars, the film will mark the third entry of 14 planned South Park TV movie events, following Post Covid and Post Covid: Covid Returns, which premiered in November and December of last year, respectively. The lineup of films will arrive as part of the series creators Trey Park and Matt Stone’s deal with ViacomCBS, which also extended South Park‘s residency on Comedy Central through 2027.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘A Case For The Existence of God’ Named Year’s Best Play By New York Drama Critics’ Circle; ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ Best Musical

Click here to read the full article. Samuel D. Hunter’s A Case for the Existence of God was named best play of the 2021-22 season today by the the New York Drama Critics’ Circle, with David Lindsay-Abaire’s and Jeanine Tesori’s Kimberly Akimbo chosen as best musical. Two special citations were awarded by the group, one to stage and film veteran Austin Pendleton, currently co-starring on Broadway in The Minutes, and a citation for emerging talent to Sanaz Toossi for two plays produced this year, English and Wish You Were Here. The selections skewed away from Broadway’s Tony Award contenders this year, at...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy