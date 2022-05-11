Brightwaters plant sale and pop-up shops

A handful of little bay homes still dot the marshlands of Hempstead Bay, a holdover of the shacks that baymen built to be close to the water where they made their living starting as far back as the 1600s. These tiny homes have no electricity, no permanent foundations and are prone to floating away in exceptionally high tides. Once seen as a hazard to the wetlands, these curiosities became seen as an important part of Long Island history and promptly preserved by conservationists.

