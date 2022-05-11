Brightwaters plant sale and pop-up shops

Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Market will open a new store in New York City’s NoMad area (located at 63 Madison Ave., between 27th Street and 28th Street) on June 1. The more than 54,000-square-foot store will house over 1,000 local items from the New York City area, and will introduce more local suppliers and products.
WPCNR REALTY REALITY. Special to WPCNR From Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation. May 12, 2022:. Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation, a Manhattan-based national developer with major property interests in Westchester County and developer of 333 Westchester Avenue in White Plains, today announced a proposal for a dramatic redevelopment of the defunct Doral Arrowwood Hotel and Conference Center as a wellness-focused luxury boutique hotel and spa destination featuring multiple restaurants, celebrity-chef dining, extensive indoor and outdoor recreation facilities, and luxury housing.
A French eatery has opened for business in Westchester County. Brasserie Le Steak held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting Tuesday, May 10, according to the Village of Larchmont. The eatery is located at 1957 Palmer Ave. in Larchmont. "We are so excited to welcome them to the neighborhood," the village...
A proposed code change that would allow restaurants, coffee shops and cafés in Wading River to offer drive-thru service is being considered by the Riverhead Town Board. The idea of amending the Business CR zoning use district, which is primarily located along areas of Route 25A, was triggered by Wading River residents expressing to board members their disappointment with the continuing vacancy at the former McDonald’s restaurant site on Route 25A and Wading River Manor Road. The vacant building has become an eyesore, officials said.
Hamptons single-family home inventory grew slightly in April as new listings outpaced the number of homes entering contract for the first time since fall, according to the Elliman Report. Newly inked deals numbered 89 in April, a 50.9 percent decline compared to the same month a year prior. Meanwhile, new...
Four would-to-be tenants for the ground floor space of Riverview Lofts presented their businesses to the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency, including a “selfie studio,” a Mexican restaurant, a new ice cream shop with a Mexican flair and a fitness studio. The prospective tenants made their pitches and fielded...
A variety of new restaurants are set to make a splash in the Hamptons this summer, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The news outlet reported that the restaurants span a variety of types of food, from upscale seafood eateries to expanding pizzerias from established owners. Bloomberg reported that...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Got $70 million and an obsession with fashion royalty? You might want to check out one of Sotheby’s latest real estate offerings. Palatial and grand, located on a quiet portion of East 64th Street and featuring 17 luxe rooms and a trellised garden, the meticulously restored Italian Baroque NYC manse is both opulent and spacious.
SAG HARBOR CHARMING COTTAGE-- Fully furnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with bath tub, 5 minute walk to Long Beach. New kitchen, gas stove, dishwasher, A/C, flooring. Outdoor shower, W/D. Pet friendly. No smoking. Available 5/27-9/7. Email owner, qfrance2009@yahoo.com.
It's a day away to explore the outdoors – and you can even spend the night - on this Road Trip: Close to Home to Wildwood State Park. There's so much to do on the nearly 800 acres in Wading River. Go take a hike - there are 12...
A handful of little bay homes still dot the marshlands of Hempstead Bay, a holdover of the shacks that baymen built to be close to the water where they made their living starting as far back as the 1600s. These tiny homes have no electricity, no permanent foundations and are prone to floating away in exceptionally high tides. Once seen as a hazard to the wetlands, these curiosities became seen as an important part of Long Island history and promptly preserved by conservationists.
There's always been two things I never knew how to recycle: batteries and used paint cans. While I recently learned about several battery recycling programs here, paint remained a mystery. Until now,. Recycling Used Paint Cans in New York. The news couldn't have come at a better time, because we...
I don't know if the original designers of this house that sits on the Manasquan River went out of their way to have it look better than any high-end hotel and resort I've ever been to, but mission accomplished. The inside of this compound will blow you away. Yes, I...
A popular diner was voted as the eatery with the best dinner deal on Long Island, according to Bethpage Best of Long Island. Lindenhurst Diner in Suffolk County offers the best dinner deal in 2022, the website reported. The diner is located at 195 East Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst. Guests...
99 Ranch Market, a supermarket specializing in Asian groceries, has opened its first store in New York. The nearly 46,000-square-foot supermarket is located at Samanea New York Mall in Westbury, Long Island.
After decades of dealing with financial troubles — a massive lawsuit, mounting debt, a payoff scandal and low ratings from Wall Street — Long Beach officials say they believe the city has reached a fiscal turning point. At its most recent meeting, on May 3, the City Council...
Suffolk County homeowners could be seeing higher prices for water. Customers of the Suffolk County Water face a 4.7% increase in rates and service changes starting June 1. Experts say this could force residents to be more cautious about how much water they use. "It forces us to conserve, which...
After a winter down south, some feathered friends are back in Suffolk County. An osprey couple that traveled from South America are back at their summer home in Huntington Harbor. In 2021, the pair of birds built their nest in an area that blocked the entrance to the lighthouse. Pam...
In a five-year $32.8 billion NYSDOT capital plan, Governor Kathy Hochul has committed $30 million to begin a federally required environmental review process for reconfiguring the Oakdale Merge in Suffolk County. “The merge can no longer accommodate the approximately 126,000 vehicles that traverse the area daily and reducing recurring delays...
Comments / 0