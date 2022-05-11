ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brightwaters, NY

Brightwaters plant sale and pop-up shops

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, May 7, the Village of Brightwaters held their Mother’s Day...

New Whole Foods Market Opening in New York City

Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Market will open a new store in New York City’s NoMad area (located at 63 Madison Ave., between 27th Street and 28th Street) on June 1. The more than 54,000-square-foot store will house over 1,000 local items from the New York City area, and will introduce more local suppliers and products.
AUSTIN, TX
Cohen Brothers Announces Plan to Replace Abandoned Arrowwood hotel with Luxury Hotel, Spa, Apartments to Go to Rye Brook Board.

WPCNR REALTY REALITY. Special to WPCNR From Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation. May 12, 2022:. Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation, a Manhattan-based national developer with major property interests in Westchester County and developer of 333 Westchester Avenue in White Plains, today announced a proposal for a dramatic redevelopment of the defunct Doral Arrowwood Hotel and Conference Center as a wellness-focused luxury boutique hotel and spa destination featuring multiple restaurants, celebrity-chef dining, extensive indoor and outdoor recreation facilities, and luxury housing.
RYE BROOK, NY
French Restaurant Holds Grand Opening In Larchmont

A French eatery has opened for business in Westchester County. Brasserie Le Steak held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting Tuesday, May 10, according to the Village of Larchmont. The eatery is located at 1957 Palmer Ave. in Larchmont. "We are so excited to welcome them to the neighborhood," the village...
LARCHMONT, NY
Riverhead officials ponder allowing drive-thru restaurants, coffee shops & cafés in Wading River

A proposed code change that would allow restaurants, coffee shops and cafés in Wading River to offer drive-thru service is being considered by the Riverhead Town Board. The idea of amending the Business CR zoning use district, which is primarily located along areas of Route 25A, was triggered by Wading River residents expressing to board members their disappointment with the continuing vacancy at the former McDonald’s restaurant site on Route 25A and Wading River Manor Road. The vacant building has become an eyesore, officials said.
RIVERHEAD, NY
City
Brightwaters, NY
Gianni Versace’s lavish NYC townhome hits the market for $70M: Here’s a look inside

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Got $70 million and an obsession with fashion royalty? You might want to check out one of Sotheby’s latest real estate offerings. Palatial and grand, located on a quiet portion of East 64th Street and featuring 17 luxe rooms and a trellised garden, the meticulously restored Italian Baroque NYC manse is both opulent and spacious.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SAG HARBOR CHARMING COTTAGE

SAG HARBOR CHARMING COTTAGE-- Fully furnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with bath tub, 5 minute walk to Long Beach. New kitchen, gas stove, dishwasher, A/C, flooring. Outdoor shower, W/D. Pet friendly. No smoking. Available 5/27-9/7. Email owner, qfrance2009@yahoo.com.
SAG HARBOR, NY
Crazy Facts About Long Island Bay Houses

A handful of little bay homes still dot the marshlands of Hempstead Bay, a holdover of the shacks that baymen built to be close to the water where they made their living starting as far back as the 1600s. These tiny homes have no electricity, no permanent foundations and are prone to floating away in exceptionally high tides. Once seen as a hazard to the wetlands, these curiosities became seen as an important part of Long Island history and promptly preserved by conservationists.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
99 Ranch Market opens on Long Island

99 Ranch Market, a supermarket specializing in Asian groceries, has opened its first store in New York. The nearly 46,000-square-foot supermarket is located at Samanea New York Mall in Westbury, Long Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Long Beach finally sees financial turnaround

After decades of dealing with financial troubles — a massive lawsuit, mounting debt, a payoff scandal and low ratings from Wall Street — Long Beach officials say they believe the city has reached a fiscal turning point. At its most recent meeting, on May 3, the City Council...
LONG BEACH, NY
NYS Budget Commits $30MM For Oakdale Merge Reconfiguration

In a five-year $32.8 billion NYSDOT capital plan, Governor Kathy Hochul has committed $30 million to begin a federally required environmental review process for reconfiguring the Oakdale Merge in Suffolk County. “The merge can no longer accommodate the approximately 126,000 vehicles that traverse the area daily and reducing recurring delays...
OAKDALE, NY

