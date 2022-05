View & Register: www.savannahga.gov/calendar for all classes & registration details Now online & in-person:. Does developing a strategic plan seem overwhelming? Are you a bit confused on how to get started? Do you wonder what EXACTLY should be included in a strong strategic plan? If you answered yes to any of these questions or you simple could benefit from a refresher on strategic planning, then this course is for you! Join Dr. Julie Olsen an experienced coach and management consultant as she teaches the benefits, components, and process for creating a strategic plan. On site at the Savannah Entrepreneurial Center, 801 E. Gwinnett St. Registration required for online attendance. Zoom.com #846 5024 4939.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO