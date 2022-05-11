ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opponents say Kirkland lied about his support; union tells him stop it, they’re backing Kazeem

By Ashley Caldwell
chesterspirit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCampaigning for re-election, opponents of incumbent state Rep. Brian Kirkland (D-159) called him out last week for circulating campaign fliers with false endorsement claims....

