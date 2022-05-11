Opponents say Kirkland lied about his support; union tells him stop it, they’re backing Kazeem

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania primary election is just a few days away. We’re watching many races closely, including the one for the 3rd District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Congressmember Dwight Evans is a North Philly native and has served in the U.S. House of representatives since 2016. He’s most recently been pushing for new federal support aimed at city crime. “I want to look beyond ways to do more. This epidemic of gun violence demands all hands on deck,” Evans said. But the tenured leader is now challenged by fresh-faced Alexandra Hunt. The 29-year-old is active on social media and...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO