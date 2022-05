ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) - Yeterius Mobley has been teaching at Eclectic Elementary School for over 20 years. She said every day is different and each student is unique. “Special ed is a juggle. We have so many different children, as far as grade levels. I have some that are lower, some that are a little higher, We deal with a lot, but it’s a juggle, and if you have the heart for it, it works out,” Mobley said.

ECLECTIC, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO