ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, AL

Fort Dale Athletic Club golf tourney winners

By Editor
thegreenvillestandard.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen teams and a total of 40 golfers enjoyed a beautiful morning at Cambrian Ridge in the annual Fort Dale Academy Athletic Club’s golf tournament. The first place team had both the best gross score...

www.thegreenvillestandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
thegreenvillestandard.com

Feagin signs with Shelton State

Georgiana senior Panther Amari Feagin signed a full scholarship to play basketball for Shelton State Community College Tuesday morning, May 3. Feagin helped lead the Panthers to two region tournament Sweet 16’s as well two area championships. He averaged 14.5 ppg and 11.2 rpg as a senior and was named MVP of the 2021 Dothan Turkey Classic. He is the 16th Georgiana basketball college signee in the past 15 years. Pictured seated (l-r) are: Janice Feagin, Amari Feagan, and Earl Feagin; Standing: Shelton State coach Tim Law and Georgiana head coach Kirk Norris. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)
GEORGIANA, AL
thegreenvillestandard.com

GHS Class of 1961 holds reunion

The Greenville High School Class of 1961 recently held a class reunion to celebrate their 61st anniversary. Picture are, front row l-r: Jeanette Reid Hester, Jean Cheatham Russell, Ann Hornsby Killough, Phyllis Norsworthy Armstrong, Betty Till Wilson, Jean Newton Tutchtone, Charlotte Smith Andress, Jean Williford Haygood, and Janice Spann Pyle; second row: Don Boutwell, Roland Porterfield, Jamie Rainer, Alice Newton Mullins, Anne Gates Rainer, Kathleen Blackwell Noogin, Judy Spann Bruce, Mary Sue Rainey Mims, Sharon Waite Chester, Sandra Boutwell Owens, Marian Daniel Williams,
GREENVILLE, MS
auburntigers.com

No. 17 Auburn falls short in pitching duel at SEC Tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Opening the 2022 Southeastern Conference Tournament with a pitchers' duel, sophomore Maddie Penta pitched a gem behind 11 strikeouts, but No. 17 Auburn softball (39-15) fell 1-0 to No. 24 Missouri (34-19) Wednesday at Katie Seashole Pressley Stadium. "We knew it was going to be a...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Another Alabama high school quarterback changes schools

John Wallace Holladay, who quarterbacked St. Paul’s to the Class 5A playoffs a year ago, has transferred to Orange Beach High School for his senior year. Holladay confirmed the news to AL.com on Tuesday. “I’m excited to be a part of something special,” Holladay told AL.com. “Officially a Mako.”...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Greenville, AL
thegreenvillestandard.com

Protect young athletes’ eyes

MONTGOMERY – Nearly 30,000 people in the U.S. go to emergency rooms each year with sports-related eye injuries. An astounding 90 percent of these ER visits could have been avoided if the athlete wore protective eyewear. With April designated “Sports Eye Safety Month,” the Alabama Academy of Ophthalmology is...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Two Alabama bars are nominated for a national awards

The bar programs at two Birmingham establishments-- Automatic Seafood and Oysters and Queen’s Park-- have been nominated for national awards. Tales of the Cocktail, America’s largest and longest running cocktail conference, has named Automatic Seafood and Queen’s Park to its list of regional semifinalists for its 2022 Spirited Awards. Founded in 2007, the Spirited Awards recognize the craft of the best bars, bartenders, spirits media, and bar industry luminaries around the world. Automatic Seafood is nominated for Best U.S. Restaurant Bar. Queen’s Park is nominated for Best U.S. Cocktail Bar. Both businesses are semifinalists in the central region, which Tales of the Cocktail divides into 18 states, including Alabama, Louisiana, Ohio, and Indiana (The full list of states is available here).
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Brewton Standard

TRMs Bell dies following accident

Lavarius Vartel Bell Jr., 16, a freshman student at T.R. Miller High School, passed away Friday in a Pensacola, Fla., hospital. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the T.R. Miller High School auditorium. Visitation will be from 12 noon until service time with burial at Baptist Hill Cemetery in Brewton.
BREWTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Fort Dale Athletic Club#Sherling#Fdac
WKRG News 5

OWA sets opening date for ‘Tropic Falls’ indoor waterpark

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — OWA Parks & Resort has announced the opening date for the new Tropic Falls indoor waterpark. The indoor waterpark is scheduled to open June 27 with tickets going on sale May 25. WKRG News 5 got our latest look inside the facility earlier this year when the park announced they were […]
FOLEY, AL
AL.com

Drive-in coffee franchise plans more locations in Alabama

An expanding coffee chain has announced another location coming to Alabama, with more on the horizon. Scooter’s Coffee, based in Nebraska, will open a location in August in Boaz at 1936 U.S. 431. Scooter’s Coffee began business in 1998 and is a drive-thru specialty coffee franchise serving espressos, fruit...
ALABAMA STATE
elmoreautauganews.com

Prattville CityFest to Take Place May 13-14 in Historic Downtown￼

The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to host the 2022 Prattville CityFest in Historic Downtown Prattville on May 13-14, presented by Prattville Baptist Hospital. Special thanks to MAX Credit Union for being the 2022 Stage Sponsor. This two-day event is the highlight of the year in the Prattville and Autauga County area – you do not want to miss it!
PRATTVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
thecitymenus.com

East Alabama Excites With New Developments

A lot of exciting developments are happening in East Alabama. Here’s a summary of what we’ve found:. The biggest development is the demolition of part of Quintard Mall. The initial front part facing Highway 21 including the former Sears has been torn down, leaving JCPenney essentially as a stand-alone store on that end of the mall. The demolished part may be rebuilt, but that is yet to be confirmed.
ALABAMA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best American Restaurant In Alabama

A local chain restaurant is being credited as the best American comfort food spot in Alabama. Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best restaurant serving American classics in every state, which included Five Bar as the top choice for Alabama. "With three Five Bar locations across Alabama, plus...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy