Prayers for Everything, Everybody: National Day of Prayer event draws dozens to Media

A reader submitted this photograph of the LOUDENSLAGER SCHOOL CLASS OF 1933-34. This school served the Billingsport/Paulsboro area as well as some areas of Logan Township. Do you remember any of these students? This is the information that was submitted along with the photograph: The school was named after the historical Congressman in the Billingsport – Paulsboro area. He had the mansion that is still there near the river, a huge stone home. This class of 1933-34 and this generation was the ones that all served in World War II in the military and the efforts at home for the women. Six years later, in 1940, war had broken out. Some notables students were pointed out: (Pictured) Dr. DePersia Sr. (right side), Rudy Jr. / Son has the Primary practice Inspira of West Deptford.

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO