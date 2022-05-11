ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prayers for Everything, Everybody: National Day of Prayer event draws dozens to Media

By Dan McCarty
chesterspirit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware County’s celebration last Thursday (May 5) of the National Day of Prayer (NDP) returned to Rose Tree Park, 1671 N. Providence Road, Media, this year. After going virtual for two years due to the...

metrokids.com

5 Party Venues that Guarantee a Birthday to Remember

Here are the highlights from our May 2022 edition’s party directory, for a full list of awesome party places your child will love click here to check out our digital edition. Without further ado, 5 amazing party venues!. Hagley Museum. 298 Buck Road. Wilmington, DE 19807. 302-658-2400. Have a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

The Martin’s potato roll empire is backing Doug Mastriano, and Philly sandwich slingers are concerned

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. The family behind Martin’s potato bread has put itself behind Doug Mastriano, a South Central Pa. state senator who rose to prominence as a Trump-supporting election denier, and espouses what some define as Christian nationalist rhetoric. He is also the front-running Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Primary: Dwight Evans Seeks Reelection In 3rd District Representative Race Garnering National Attention

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania primary election is just a few days away. We’re watching many races closely, including the one for the 3rd District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Congressmember Dwight Evans is a North Philly native and has served in the U.S. House of representatives since 2016. He’s most recently been pushing for new federal support aimed at city crime. “I want to look beyond ways to do more. This epidemic of gun violence demands all hands on deck,” Evans said. But the tenured leader is now challenged by fresh-faced Alexandra Hunt. The 29-year-old is active on social media and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Get your fried shrimp fix at these First State restaurants

Coming off the Delaware trifecta — Mother’s Day, the Wilmington Flower Market and Winterthur’s Point to Point — you probably missed National Shrimp Day on May 10. To celebrate the occasion, recipe expert Veronica Fletcher of the site Pantry & Larder scoured Google trends and found each state’s most requested shrimp recipes. Forget bang-bang, spicy or steamed. Delawareans hunted for fried shrimp recipes ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem residents concerned about noise from proposed social club addition

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Neighbors of the Bethlehem Volunteer Fireman's Home Association are concerned about noise if the club is allowed to build an addition and deck. Several neighbors challenged the association's appeal for a special exemption to build an addition and a deck. The club, located at 6 Hillmond Street,...
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in May

NEWARK, Del.- As gasoline and food prices continue to rise, the Food Bank of Delaware says it will continue to host its monthly drive-thru mobile pantries that started in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first one is scheduled for Monday, May 16 starting at 10...
newtownpress.com

Do you know any of these people?

A reader submitted this photograph of the LOUDENSLAGER SCHOOL CLASS OF 1933-34. This school served the Billingsport/Paulsboro area as well as some areas of Logan Township. Do you remember any of these students? This is the information that was submitted along with the photograph: The school was named after the historical Congressman in the Billingsport – Paulsboro area. He had the mansion that is still there near the river, a huge stone home. This class of 1933-34 and this generation was the ones that all served in World War II in the military and the efforts at home for the women. Six years later, in 1940, war had broken out. Some notables students were pointed out: (Pictured) Dr. DePersia Sr. (right side), Rudy Jr. / Son has the Primary practice Inspira of West Deptford.
LOGAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
PennLive.com

GOP staffers fired after possible ‘ballot harvesting’ operation found in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA — The fallout from the discovery of a potential GOP “ballot harvesting” operation in South Philadelphia continued Tuesday, as two state party staffers lost their jobs, the matter became fodder for attacks in the Republican primary for governor, and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle jockeyed to define just what the situation said — or didn’t — about the security of voting by mail.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Amazon Fresh supermarket to open in Delaware County amid ongoing expansion

An Amazon Fresh grocery store, the burgeoning supermarket concept from the e-commerce giant, is expected to open in the near future at a shopping center in Delaware County. Signage for the grocery store went up this week at the Broomall Commons Shopping Center, 2940 Springfield Rd., next to the Planet Fitness and PetSmart stores.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Gov. Wolf calls for pandemic fund allocation to property, rent program during Montgomery County visit

LANSDALE — Gov. Tom Wolf came to Montgomery County Wednesday to bolster the efforts of state lawmakers aiming to lessen the financial burdens of senior citizens. Wolf was joined by elected officials representing Montgomery County during his visit to North Penn Commons, which houses four nonprofits — Advanced Living Communities, the Lansdale Area Family YMCA, Manna on Main Street, and The PEAK Center. Together, the four agencies offer a “one-stop-shop” for education, food, fitness and housing services.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

