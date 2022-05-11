This day in sports history

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleMillard “Dixie” Howell is this week’s College Football Hall of Fame member. Howell played at Alabama from 1932-34. He was a native of Hartford and graduated from Geneva County High School in 1931. Howell was born on Nov. 24, 1912 and died March 2,...

AL.com

USFL’s Generals add former Alabama kicker

The New Jersey Generals have signed former Alabama kicker Austin Jones, the USFL team announced on Tuesday morning. Through the first four games of the spring football league’s inaugural season, New Jersey kicker Nick Rose made all 10 of his extra-point tries but was 3-of-10 on field-goal attempts, including misses from 46 and 43 yards in the fourth quarter of the Generals’ 21-13 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
sportsspectrum.com

Alabama star pitcher Montana Fouts leverages growing platform for God's glory

Heading into postseason play, hopes are high in Tuscaloosa for the No. 5-ranked Alabama softball team (41-10, 16-8 SEC) and star senior pitcher Montana Fouts. Fouts, last year’s NFCA Pitcher of the Year and a first-team All-American, delivered her 17th complete game of this season Sunday in Alabama’s last regular-season game, a 3-1 series-clinching win against No. 23 Missouri.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Another Alabama high school quarterback changes schools

John Wallace Holladay, who quarterbacked St. Paul’s to the Class 5A playoffs a year ago, has transferred to Orange Beach High School for his senior year. Holladay confirmed the news to AL.com on Tuesday. “I’m excited to be a part of something special,” Holladay told AL.com. “Officially a Mako.”...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Feagin signs with Shelton State

Georgiana senior Panther Amari Feagin signed a full scholarship to play basketball for Shelton State Community College Tuesday morning, May 3. Feagin helped lead the Panthers to two region tournament Sweet 16’s as well two area championships. He averaged 14.5 ppg and 11.2 rpg as a senior and was named MVP of the 2021 Dothan Turkey Classic. He is the 16th Georgiana basketball college signee in the past 15 years. Pictured seated (l-r) are: Janice Feagin, Amari Feagan, and Earl Feagin; Standing: Shelton State coach Tim Law and Georgiana head coach Kirk Norris. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)
GEORGIANA, AL
AL.com

Two Alabama bars are nominated for a national awards

The bar programs at two Birmingham establishments-- Automatic Seafood and Oysters and Queen’s Park-- have been nominated for national awards. Tales of the Cocktail, America’s largest and longest running cocktail conference, has named Automatic Seafood and Queen’s Park to its list of regional semifinalists for its 2022 Spirited Awards. Founded in 2007, the Spirited Awards recognize the craft of the best bars, bartenders, spirits media, and bar industry luminaries around the world. Automatic Seafood is nominated for Best U.S. Restaurant Bar. Queen’s Park is nominated for Best U.S. Cocktail Bar. Both businesses are semifinalists in the central region, which Tales of the Cocktail divides into 18 states, including Alabama, Louisiana, Ohio, and Indiana (The full list of states is available here).
BIRMINGHAM, AL
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cheesesteak In Alabama

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best cheesesteak in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cheesesteak in every state, which included B&W Philly Steak and Seafood as the top choice for Alabama. "While you probably don't think of 'Bama as cheesesteak...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Popular Alabama band taking ‘indefinite hiatus’

CBDB, the popular Alabama-born jam band, announced Wednesday the group will take an “indefinite hiatus” beginning this summer. The band posted a message on their Facebook page “to all of our fans, friends, and family” that after the upcoming “Deebs Days” event at Avondale Brewing Company, the break will begin.
ALABAMA STATE
thegreenvillestandard.com

Protect young athletes’ eyes

MONTGOMERY – Nearly 30,000 people in the U.S. go to emergency rooms each year with sports-related eye injuries. An astounding 90 percent of these ER visits could have been avoided if the athlete wore protective eyewear. With April designated “Sports Eye Safety Month,” the Alabama Academy of Ophthalmology is...
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

10-year-old from Selma wins Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association’s 2022 Big Gobbler Photo Contest

Scott Rouse wanted his 10-year-old son, Owen, to harvest his first turkey. The hunt turned out to be memorable for multiple reasons. Joined by two hunting buddies, Scott and Owen travelled from their home in Selma to Perry County for the early-season hunt. Several hours of calling and hunting proved fruitless and the hunting party was heading “back to the truck,” Scott said.
SELMA, AL
105.1 The Block

Alabama’s Top 20 Fastest-Growing Cities

With what seems like more and more traffic on some of our already packed roadways, it seems like Tuscaloosa is growing. I wonder if my hunch is correct. Well, maybe not. I might just be over the crazy McFarland and Skyland drivers. According to Stacker, the “population growth in the United States is slowing. From 2010 to 2020, the population grew by just 7.4%.”
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Alabama Cities You Don’t Want To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
WEAR

Alabama resident among 3 found dead at Bahamas resort

PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- An Alabama resident was announced as one of three tourists that were found dead at a resort in the Bahamas Friday. Vincent Chiarella, of Birmingham, Alabama, was found dead along with Michael and Robbie Phillips, of Tennessee, at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Exuma, Sandals, according to ABC.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

