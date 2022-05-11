ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, AL

Southeast Al Gas District donates to BCCED

By Editor
thegreenvillestandard.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoutheast Gas presented a check to the Butler County Commission for Economic Development (BCCED) in the amount of $13,000, Tuesday morning, May 3. Southeast Gas (SG) Director of External Affairs and...

www.thegreenvillestandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
thegreenvillestandard.com

GRPD unveils new playground

The Greenville Parks and Recreation Department held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new playground at the Beeland Recreation Center. The event was well attended by members of the community, city personnel and officials, first responders, and Eagle Learning Academy students and staff. Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon cut the ribbon and thanked everyone for attending. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)
GREENVILLE, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Prattville CityFest to Take Place May 13-14 in Historic Downtown￼

The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to host the 2022 Prattville CityFest in Historic Downtown Prattville on May 13-14, presented by Prattville Baptist Hospital. Special thanks to MAX Credit Union for being the 2022 Stage Sponsor. This two-day event is the highlight of the year in the Prattville and Autauga County area – you do not want to miss it!
PRATTVILLE, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

JeffCo Commission OKs Store Near New Hospital in McCalla; President Says It’s a Bad Call

Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens said that someday a future panel of commissioners will say an action taken by the commission Thursday was shortsighted. Stephens cast the one nay vote to a request to rezone property in McCalla from agricultural to commercial to accommodate a convenience store with a gas station and deli. The property, at 4476 Bell Hill Road, next to the UAB West Hospital that’s currently under construction.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butler County, AL
Butler County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
Butler County, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Society
utv44.com

Alabama Historical Commission provides updates on Clotilda recovery

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama Historical Commission has provided updates on recovery of the Clotilda. On Monday, May 2, we transported the barge and equipment to the site and secured the barge which will serve as our work platform. Monday evening we held a consultation meeting with the Africatown community and a press conference in the Robert L Hope Community Center. On Tuesday, May 3, we removed trees and snags from the archaeological site to provide access to the archaeological divers. We used images taken using side scan sonar to identify trees for removal from the vessel and to direct industrial divers to the location in this low visibility environment. Among the photos provided is an image of the sonar we used with trees identified for extraction highlighted in red boxes. We removed 14 trees.
utv44.com

Foley residents speak out against proposed housing development

Foley, Ala. (WPMI) — Foley residents are speaking out against a proposed housing development which they believe will greatly impact the quality of life in their community. The Foley Planning Commission meeting was standing room only on Wednesday as commissioners heard the latest proposal by Downey Family Limited to rezone roughly 120 acres of land near the Graham Nature Preserve on Wolf Bay Drive.
FOLEY, AL
lowndessignal.com

Businesses could be affected by intersection changes

Residents hoping for a traffic light as the solution at the intersection of U.S. Highway 80 and Alabama Highway 97 may have to temper their expectations. Chequita Johnson, owner of Hwy 80 Café, said the last accident she remembers seeing in the intersection occurred a month ago and added she observes people driving dangerously at that intersection nearly every day the restaurant is open when she takes food out to customers.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hutchison
unionspringsherald.com

Garbage Service ending July 31, Commission to hold public meeting

The Bullock County Commission mailed eleven packages to provide garbage service to Bullock County residents and received no bids. AmWaste is currently providing the service but will discontinue pickup on July 31, 2022. In December, the Commission bid the garbage service and only received one bid. That bid was from...
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Selma Mayor Names New Interim Fire Chief Who Is Under Indictment

Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr. has announced that he has named a new interim fire chief, following the resignation of Willie Mason, Jr. after less than three months on the job. In a statement, Perkins says he has appointed Capt. Franklin Edwards to interim chief, effective today. Edwards was indicted...
SELMA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#Charity#Bcced#Southeast Gas#Sg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Charities
WAFF

Kohler Company warehouse opens in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, a global kitchen and bath product company announced that it will be opening a warehouse in the Huntsville area. The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the warehouse took place Tuesday with the CEO of Kohler Company, Mayor Tommy Battle and County Commission Chairman Dale Strong all in attendance.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
altoday.com

Tommy Tuberville announces Service Academy appointments

Senator Tommy Tuberville announced twelve Alabama students who accepted their appointments to a U.S. service academy, along with one student who received a coveted Falcon Foundation scholarship. The Falcon Foundation is a non-profit foundation that provides scholarships to colleges or preparatory schools for motivated young people seeking admission to the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) and a career in the Air Force. Selection for these scholarships is limited, with only a maximum of 100 scholarships being awarded each year.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

￼Humane Society of Elmore County News

There will be much more to follow when we have the final tally, but huge thanks to everyone who made the Derby Party at The Thirsty Turtle in Millbrook such a huge success! Can’t wait to share the grand total and list of all who made it possible!. Saturday,...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy