Southeast Al Gas District donates to BCCED

Southeast Gas presented a check to the Butler County Commission for Economic Development (BCCED) in the amount of $13,000, Tuesday morning, May 3. Southeast Gas (SG) Director of External Affairs and...
The Greenville Parks and Recreation Department held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new playground at the Beeland Recreation Center. The event was well attended by members of the community, city personnel and officials, first responders, and Eagle Learning Academy students and staff. Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon cut the ribbon and thanked everyone for attending. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)
An announcement Wednesday was as big for Baldwin County as Airbus was to Mobile. Novelis, the worlds leading aluminum manufacturer is coming to Baldwin County with a two and a half billion dollar investment and one thousand new jobs.
The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to host the 2022 Prattville CityFest in Historic Downtown Prattville on May 13-14, presented by Prattville Baptist Hospital. Special thanks to MAX Credit Union for being the 2022 Stage Sponsor. This two-day event is the highlight of the year in the Prattville and Autauga County area – you do not want to miss it!
Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens said that someday a future panel of commissioners will say an action taken by the commission Thursday was shortsighted. Stephens cast the one nay vote to a request to rezone property in McCalla from agricultural to commercial to accommodate a convenience store with a gas station and deli. The property, at 4476 Bell Hill Road, next to the UAB West Hospital that’s currently under construction.
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama Historical Commission has provided updates on recovery of the Clotilda. On Monday, May 2, we transported the barge and equipment to the site and secured the barge which will serve as our work platform. Monday evening we held a consultation meeting with the Africatown community and a press conference in the Robert L Hope Community Center. On Tuesday, May 3, we removed trees and snags from the archaeological site to provide access to the archaeological divers. We used images taken using side scan sonar to identify trees for removal from the vessel and to direct industrial divers to the location in this low visibility environment. Among the photos provided is an image of the sonar we used with trees identified for extraction highlighted in red boxes. We removed 14 trees.
Foley, Ala. (WPMI) — Foley residents are speaking out against a proposed housing development which they believe will greatly impact the quality of life in their community. The Foley Planning Commission meeting was standing room only on Wednesday as commissioners heard the latest proposal by Downey Family Limited to rezone roughly 120 acres of land near the Graham Nature Preserve on Wolf Bay Drive.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A South Korean automotive supplier is planning to significantly expand its Phenix City operation. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and local and state officials tossed the first shovels of dirt on a project that will approach $40 million dollars in investment and create up to 450 new jobs. Daechang Seat Company had […]
Residents hoping for a traffic light as the solution at the intersection of U.S. Highway 80 and Alabama Highway 97 may have to temper their expectations. Chequita Johnson, owner of Hwy 80 Café, said the last accident she remembers seeing in the intersection occurred a month ago and added she observes people driving dangerously at that intersection nearly every day the restaurant is open when she takes food out to customers.
The Bullock County Commission mailed eleven packages to provide garbage service to Bullock County residents and received no bids. AmWaste is currently providing the service but will discontinue pickup on July 31, 2022. In December, the Commission bid the garbage service and only received one bid. That bid was from...
Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr. has announced that he has named a new interim fire chief, following the resignation of Willie Mason, Jr. after less than three months on the job. In a statement, Perkins says he has appointed Capt. Franklin Edwards to interim chief, effective today. Edwards was indicted...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Maxwell Air Force Base says it will conduct an Aerial Demonstration with pyrotechnics on Wednesday, May 11 that may cause higher than normal noise levels for those in the vicinity. While residents may hear the event, they won’t be able to see much of anything. Base...
Huntsville International Airport made the top of the list in a survey of the nation’s cheapest airports, but not in a good way. NetCredit, a financial services company, is out with an analysis of what Americans are paying for airline tickets, and it rates Huntsville International Airport as the nation’s most expensive.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A new report from the Department of Defense Inspector General affirms the Air Force’s 2021 decision to locate the U.S. Space Command Headquarters in Huntsville. After evaluating the selection process, the IG found that “the process Air Force officials used to select Huntsville, Alabama, as...
The $2.5-billion investment announced Wednesday by an aluminum rolling and recycling company for South Alabama was nearly a done deal for Madison County, but top secret negotiations broke down last month, WAAY 31 has learned. WAAY 31 was first to report on plans to possibly bring that major manufacturing facility...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, a global kitchen and bath product company announced that it will be opening a warehouse in the Huntsville area. The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the warehouse took place Tuesday with the CEO of Kohler Company, Mayor Tommy Battle and County Commission Chairman Dale Strong all in attendance.
Senator Tommy Tuberville announced twelve Alabama students who accepted their appointments to a U.S. service academy, along with one student who received a coveted Falcon Foundation scholarship. The Falcon Foundation is a non-profit foundation that provides scholarships to colleges or preparatory schools for motivated young people seeking admission to the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) and a career in the Air Force. Selection for these scholarships is limited, with only a maximum of 100 scholarships being awarded each year.
There will be much more to follow when we have the final tally, but huge thanks to everyone who made the Derby Party at The Thirsty Turtle in Millbrook such a huge success! Can’t wait to share the grand total and list of all who made it possible!. Saturday,...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Inspector General’s Office of the Department of Defense released its report on the investigation into the process used by the Air Force to choose Huntsville as the permanent home of Space Command. The report found, “that the process Air Force officials used to select...
