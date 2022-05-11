Southeast Al Gas District donates to BCCED

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama Historical Commission has provided updates on recovery of the Clotilda. On Monday, May 2, we transported the barge and equipment to the site and secured the barge which will serve as our work platform. Monday evening we held a consultation meeting with the Africatown community and a press conference in the Robert L Hope Community Center. On Tuesday, May 3, we removed trees and snags from the archaeological site to provide access to the archaeological divers. We used images taken using side scan sonar to identify trees for removal from the vessel and to direct industrial divers to the location in this low visibility environment. Among the photos provided is an image of the sonar we used with trees identified for extraction highlighted in red boxes. We removed 14 trees.

