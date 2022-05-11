12 Fun Portable Barware Finds for Celebrations On the Go

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. One of HGTV’s finest (at least in my book!), designers Leanne Ford has teamed up with Crate & Barrel again to build upon her popular decor and furniture collection with the home retailer. Her latest offerings pick right up where the existing collection left off; this time around, she’s focusing on the categories of outdoor tabletop, office, lighting/decor, and new kids’ pieces. Because Ford tends to design in her signature palette — blacks, whites, and neutrals — and focuses on primitive-inspired but classic silhouettes, you can shop confidently knowing this latest assortment is going to work with her prior pieces beautifully and withstand the constant evolution of decorating styles. Even better, Ford specifically makes the things she can’t find, so you know the products are going to be solution-based and unique in the marketplace.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 9 DAYS AGO