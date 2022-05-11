ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm Springs, OR

Warm Springs Tribal top county employer

By Pat Kruis
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

Bright Wood ranks as Central Oregon's second largest private sector employer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WNSnR_0fapbzSp00

A few companies shuffled places on this year's list of top employers Economic Development of Central Oregon released this week.

Warm Springs Tribal Government added nearly 300 employees putting it as the top employer of the county, ahead of Bright Wood and Jefferson County 509-J School District.

Plateau Travel Center dropped off the list completely because its numbers folded in with Indian Head Gaming. Some other consolidation might explain the increase of employees at Warm Springs Tribal Government.

The closure of Culver's EartH2O took that company off the list, making space for two other companies in the top 25: Wilbur-Ellis Agricultural Services, and Les Schwab Tire Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jNhJ0_0fapbzSp00

With 1,030 employees regionally, Madras-based Bright Wood is the second largest private sector employer in Central Oregon, second only to St. Charles Health Systems.

EDCO Interim Director Jon Stark says this year's list tells more than one story.

"A story of companies finding it difficult to grow due to labor force availability," Stark said, "some that may be still recovering from the pandemic while others are finding ways to expand their labor force to meet customer demand. We are excited to see how this post-pandemic economy takes shape, especially given the resilience and diversification of the Central Oregon mix of industry."

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
KGW

Timber company and nonprofit team up to support wildland firefighters at risk of suicide

PORTLAND, Oregon — A big Pacific Northwest timber company is teaming up with a nonprofit that helps with firefighters' mental health and suicide risk. With financial help from timber giant Weyerhaeuser, the Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance (FBHA) has set up an online behavioral health resource especially for wildland firefighters. And the need is greater than ever.
TIMBER, OR
KDRV

New Oregon schools advisory in effect today

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's education and health departments are issuing a new "School Health Advisory for Continuity of Instruction." The new advisory insists schools use their layered approach of preventive measures, including masks, to retain in-person for the balance of the school year. The advisory says a pre-pandemic protocol for respiratory disease outbreak is in place with the state experiencing a respiratory illness increase as people relax pandemic guidelines.
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Chiloquin gets $500K to clean up vacant automotive garage

Eight Oregon communities, including Chiloquin, will share in $4.4 million from the federal Environmental Protection Agency to clean up contaminated buildings and industrial sites. The money comes from the EPA’s Brownfields Program. These are sites across the country where communities haven’t been able to expand or create development projects because...
CHILOQUIN, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, OR
Government
Jefferson County, OR
Business
County
Jefferson County, OR
Culver, OR
Government
City
Warm Springs, OR
Local
Oregon Business
Warm Springs, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Culver, OR
Idaho State Journal

Police: Cartels in Oregon are morphing their pot-growing ops

SALEM, Oregon — Foreign drug cartels that established illegal outdoor marijuana farms in Oregon last year are adapting as pressure on them begins to mount, law enforcement officials said Thursday. New challenges are emerging as a task force created by the Legislature met for the first time to figure out how to combat cannabis-related problems, some of which threaten Oregon’s legal, regulated recreational marijuana industry. The Task Force on Cannabis-Derived...
GRANTS PASS, OR
Big Country News

Residents in Oregon's Klamath County to Vote Next Week on Possibly Becoming Part of Idaho

On Tuesday, May 17, Klamath County citizens will vote on whether they want to join the state of Idaho by moving the borders that separate the two states. If the movement is successful, the borders of Idaho will stretch all the way to the Southern Oregon coast, taking the majority of Oregon’s land with it. In doing so, Oregon will be reduced only to the densely populated Northwest corner of the state, west of the Cascades. Rural counties, including Klamath, will no longer fall under the influence of Salem, instead joining Boise to the east.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Oregon#Bright Wood#Plateau Travel Center#Indian Head Gaming#Culver S Earth2o#Les Schwab Tire Center#Madras#Edco
pnwag.net

Oregon Farmers Farmer Workers Asked To Take A Break Wednesday

Oregon OSHA is asking employers and workers to take a “Safety Break” on Wednesday. Aaron Corvin, with Oregon OSHA, said the 19th annual event is a “stand down”, allowing everyone to pause and reflect on the high value that should be placed on workplace health and safety. He said farms and ranches are among the most hazardous places to work.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
Vancouver Business Journal

Kirkland Development unveils rendering, plans for Renaissance Boardwalk on Columbia River

Kirkland Development has released a new rendering and details about its vision for the Renaissance Boardwalk, an exciting mixed-use project on the Columbia River in Vancouver. “This site has importance historically and is a place of significance on our waterfront. The Renaissance Boardwalk will be a gathering site for visitors and residents alike,” said Dana Gardner, director of project development for Kirkland Development, in a news release.
VANCOUVER, WA
Herald and News

Gas stations could close, sparking worker layoffs

Sixteen gas stations and convenience stores across Oregon, Wyoming and Washington could close if retail lease extensions are not forged by May 31. The closures could result in 163 layoffs in the three states, according to the California company who operates the locations. Carlsbad-based Porter’s of American Retail Services (ARS)...
opb.org

Everybody hates Portland: The city’s compounding crises are an X-factor this year

Your browser does not support the audio element. U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer has made a life’s work out of promoting and defending his hometown. In 2009, when conservative columnist George Will disparaged progressive Portland as out of touch with the rest of the country, Blumenauer punched back on the House floor. He offered to fly Will out to the Rose City for a debate and a glass of pinot.
PORTLAND, OR
KDRV

Oregon heat and smoke rules adopted today, take effect June, July

SALEM, Ore. -- Two summer rules to protect Oregon workers from heat and wildfire smoke are in place today to take effect in June and July. The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) announced today adoption of the rules. Its heat rule involves access to shade, cool water, cool-down breaks, and heat-illness prevention plans, information and training. Its wildfire smoke rule includes exposure assessments and controls, and training and communication. It says both rules cover initial protective measures for workers who rely on employer-provided housing, such as part of farm operations.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
22K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy