Following a shooting that took place Wednesday in downtown Salt Lake City, a 20-year-old has been hospitalized from gunshot wounds. An investigation was launched after dispatch first received calls regarding a shooting at about 4:35 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a 20-year-old with a gunshot wound in their calf. The victim had a friend applying pressure to the wound up until that point.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 20 HOURS AGO