HOLLYWOOD—I called it people, I knew Carly Corinthos would be the person to connect the dots involving Harmony, Willow and Nina on “General Hospital.” That is right, Harmony is spiraling out of control after she murdered Brendon, Neil’s brother who had that file proving that Harmony is NOT Willow’s real mother, Nina is. Nina is just poking the fire with her custody battle to have rights to Wiley, not realizing she is estranging herself from her daughter who has been under her eyes all along.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO