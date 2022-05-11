Clean Up Day Scheduled June 11, 2022

By Allison Joy IRON RIVER — Kate Erickson started as blight officer for the City of Iron River on May 1. “She’s already been working on some things,” City Manager Rachel Andreski said at the April 20 regular meeting of the Iron River City Council, “sending out a little kind of letter saying, ‘Clean up your porch,’ type of thing — things that are obvious that we have been seeing — to kind of get…

