ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmett, MI

Clean Up Day Scheduled June 11, 2022

emmett.org
 2 days ago

The second Clean Up Day is scheduled for Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 8:30am -...

www.emmett.org

Comments / 0

Related
ironcountyreporter.com

City to crack down on blight

By Allison Joy IRON RIVER — Kate Erickson started as blight officer for the City of Iron River on May 1. “She’s already been working on some things,” City Manager Rachel Andreski said at the April 20 regular meeting of the Iron River City Council, “sending out a little kind of letter saying, ‘Clean up your porch,’ type of thing — things that are obvious that we have been seeing — to kind of get…
IRON RIVER, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Society
City
Emmett, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Battle Creek, MI
Government
MetroTimes

Michigan utility seeks landowners, communities to site solar arrays

As Michigan aims to reach economy-wide carbon neutrality by 2050, with interim 2030 goals, the state's largest utility is working to transition its energy sources to renewables. Consumers Energy is seeking partnerships with landowners and communities for siting utility-scale solar arrays. Dennis Dobbs, vice president of enterprise project management and...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Rep. Cambensy’s Design-Build Bill for Michigan Public Schools passes Michigan House

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – An infrastructure financing bill for Michigan Public Schools sponsored by 109th District Representative Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) has passed the Michigan House of Representatives. House Bill 5538 would allow schools to use a Design-Build procurement process for projects, allowing the project’s architect and builder to work under one contract while the school system remains part of the decision-making process.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Michigan Ave#Mattress#Furniture#Drums
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan SOS signed off, then pushed back on driving records policy change, emails show

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson initially supported but later pushed back against staff who moved to withhold driving records from media, emails provided by the department under a Freedom of Information Act request show.  The short-lived policy change was made in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese immigrant, on April 4 in Grand Rapids. ...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Dandelions and other natural eats available in Michigan backyards

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re looking for fresh produce, you might not have to look any further than your own backyard. With just a little research, you could make your next meal out of plants like dandelions. Dr. Peter Carrington, with Michigan State University’s Beal Botanical Garden,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Royal Oak is latest Michigan city to join 'No Mow May'

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — "No Mow May," a new movement catching on in metro Detroit communities, calls for putting a pause on lawn mowing to help bees. It's a national movement that's part of the "Bee City USA" initiative. On Monday, Royal Oak became the latest metro Detroit...
ROYAL OAK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy