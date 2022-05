Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin speaks to reporters in Springfield in March during a campaign kickoff event. (Capitol News Illinois photo by Peter Hancock) We’re about a month and a half from the June 28 primary, and “undecided” was the lead vote-getter this week in a new poll of 1,000 likely GOP primary voters, with 36.9 percent of respondents falling into that camp.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO