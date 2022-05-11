ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Palms, SC

Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support Program To Host Founders Banquet

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support Program, sponsored by the Isle of Palms Exchange Club, is hosting its inaugural founders banquet on Wednesday, May 18....

Op-Ed: Larry Kobrovsky Endorsed By Sitting Charleston County Councilman

Candidate Larry Kobrovsky receives an endorsement for the Charleston County Council District 2 seat from current councilman Dickie Schweers on the old Pitt Street Bridge in Mount Pleasant on Thursday, April 14. Schweers said “I’m honored to endorse Larry Kobrovsky in his campaign for Charleston County Council. Larry shares my...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Longtime Sullivan’s Island Resident Gets Surprise Farewell

Neighbors celebrated longtime island resident, Wayne Steljis, on March 31 with a surprise party at the office of Summer Realty before his move off island with the sale of his family home. Wayne’s extended family, the Steljis and Andereggs, have had a presence on Sullivan’s Island for almost 90 years....
SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, SC
Letter To The Editor: Support For Larry Kobrovsky

I want to ask the voters of Charleston County Council District 2 to support candidate Lawrence ‘Larry’ Kobrovsky with your vote in the June 14 primary election. I am a news reporter who has written for local publications which include the Charleston Chronicle, The Post and Courier papers and Charleston City Paper since 1977 covering political, education, police and general news. I have known Larry Kobrovsky since 1998 when he first was elected to Charleston County Consolidated School Board. I have come to know Larry as a concerned, compassionate intellectual with a sense of logic that is exceeded only by his integrity and sense of fairness. Larry’s sense of fairness repeatedly has been demonstrated through his legal positions as an attorney. He often chooses to represent those least able to mount their own challenges and has been a champion for ‘the underdogs’ in such efforts. I have not always stood on the same side of issues with Larry, but I always have been confident his positions were taken because of his unceasing commitment to equality and fairness. Among Larry’s hallmark characteristics is his commitment to inclusion and innovation. As Chairman of Charleston County’s Republican Party in 2018 Larry supported the historic and unprecedented election of two African Americans to the county Republican Party’s executive committee. They were current county party chair Maurice Washington and Nikki Claibourn. Washington was elected First Vice Chair and Claibourn was elected Third Vice Chair. Also in 2018 under Larry’s leadership the inaugural Black History Banquet to recognize the contributions of local African Americans during Black History Month was initiated.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Brick Of Patriotism

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3137, the Post on the Coast, will dedicate its new Patriots’ Courtyard on Saturday, May 14 at 11 a.m. at 1001 Ocean Blvd. in honor of Military Appreciation Month. This event is open to the public. The courtyard honors all veterans and patriots and is devoted to the VFW’s mission and core values. The mission “To foster camaraderie among United States veterans of overseas conflicts. To serve our veterans, the military, and our communities. To advocate on behalf of all veterans.” Our core values include promoting patriotism and honoring military service. All are welcome to donate an engraved paver to honor a veteran or patriot. Your tax-deductible donation of $125 per brick includes engraving and placement of the paver in the courtyard. These contributions aid in the safety improvements and beautification of the post entrance and beach access.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Isle Of Palms May Transfer Leases To Crosstown Marinas

Marina Joint Ventures, the company that currently holds the leases at the Isle of Palms Marina, has asked the city to transfer those leases to the company that owns Bohicket Marina on Johns Island and Seabreeze Marina in downtown Charleston. At the end of the IOP Council’s April 26 meeting, Mayor Phillip Pounds announced that the city had received a letter requesting that the leases be re-assigned. “Any assignment of the leases would require the city’s prior consent,” Pounds said.
ISLE OF PALMS, SC

