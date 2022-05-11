Reynolds Board pass resolution denouncing racism at athletic events

Board acts after accusation of racial slurs used against Reynolds players during game at Sandy High School

At the April Reynolds School Board Meeting, the board unanimously passed a resolution denouncing racism at athletic events.

The resolution was in response to a recent incident at Sandy High School where the Reynolds High School girls basketball team was allegedly subjected to hateful and racist speech.

The team and visiting parents accused Sandy High School student spectators of yelling racial slurs at the visiting players at the Thursday, Feb. 17 game. After a period of stoppage, which took place in the first quarter, the Reynolds team left the gym.

The Oregon Trail School District released a statement acknowledging the alleged incident at the game.

"Allegations were made that a student spectator was using racially charged language. While we thoroughly investigated the incident and were unable to corroborate the accusation, we acknowledge that it is our responsibility to ensure every athlete and spectator feels welcomed and we uphold the integrity of high school athletics," the school district wrote.

The Oregon Trail district added, "We were unable to do that last night. We have no tolerance for discrimination."

Reynolds' resolution was written to ensure all staff within the Reynolds School District work to create safe environments for students in Reynolds' schools or other school campuses. "The board felt we had a responsibility to stand in solidarity with our students," said Ana Gonzalez Munoz, Reynolds Board Chair. "We think it's vitally important to point out when racism occurs and to take action. Tonight, we took action with this resolution."

The resolution states that the district will lift the voices of students to share experiences of racism, microaggressions and cultural disrespect while participating in athletic and extracurricular activities.

The resolution can be read in its entirety on the Reynolds School Board website.

