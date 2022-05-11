ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Former NBA Player Lorenzen Wright's Convicted Murderer Denied Parole

By Regina Park
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GSSSE_0fapCjlM00
Photo: Getty Images

The woman convicted in the murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright was denied parole on Wednesday (May 11) after a vote by the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

The Parole board denied granting the release of Sherra Wright , the 13-season NBA veteran's ex-wife, who was found guilty of organizing the athlete's July 2010 murder and has served less than four years of her 30-year sentence.

According to reports, Sherra Wright took a plea deal in 2019 , which led to the 30-year sentence with the eligibility of parole after serving a third, or about nine years. With pre-trial time-served credit, Sherra still did not reach that mark.

Lorenzen Wright was found fatally shot near a field in Memphis in July 2010. A 12-person jury found Billy Ray Turner guilty of killing the athlete in a scheme prosecutors argued was orchestrated by his ex-wife and her cousin Jimmie Martin .

Martin testified that he, Turner, and Sherra Wright met to discuss a plan to murder Lorenzen . In his testimony, Martin said Sherra confessed after he went to the field where she and Turner had "ambushed" Lorenzen, fatally shooting him. She received a $1 million payout from the athlete's life insurance policy at the time of his death.

Turner was sentenced to life in prison for the murder and had previously served a 16-year prison sentence for possession of a firearm.

In his professional basketball career, Lorenzen Wright played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 2

Kathy Williams
2d ago

She's plotting again ,trying to get early release ,see her for what she is she needs to work in the prison morgue !!!

Reply
2
Mary Jaramillo
3d ago

They should have given her life.She took someone's life. She had no right to do that.

Reply
4
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Adreian Payne was shot and killed in alleged dispute

Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne died this week, and police have released information about what led to the tragedy. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida says Payne was shot and killed outside a home in Orlando early Monday morning. According to police documents obtained by TMZ, Payne was shot by a man named Lawrence Dority. A witness told police Payne went to Dority’s house to possibly play “mediator” after Dority and his girlfriend got into an argument. The witness said Dority and the woman “have a relationship where they argue often.”
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
The Spun

Former WNBA Star Reportedly Facing Troubling Charges

A former WNBA star is reportedly facing some troubling charges from an arrest this past Friday. Shoni Schimmel, a two-time WNBA All-Star, was reportedly arrested on charges of assault by strangulation of an intimate dating partner and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury. According to The Oregonian, Schimmel, 29, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzen Wright
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
thesource.com

Judge Denies Bail For Young Thug and Gunna Following RICO Arrest

300 labelmates Young Thug and Gunna have been denied bail after getting indictment for RICO charges. Both Atlanta rapper’s bond requests were turned down after they were among 28 people named in a Georgia indictment for conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Both Thug and...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Murder#Shooting#Memphis Grizzlies#Parole
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy