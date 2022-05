Stock for The Walt Disney Company has now dropped to its lowest price since May 2020. It has been dropping steadily over the past few months amid various controversies. The stock price is currently $108.90, over $10 lower than it was a few weeks ago. In March of 2020, immediately after the parks closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the stock price dropped all the way to $85.98. On May 1, 2020, it was at $105.50 before steadily climbing until it began to drop again in March 2021.

