ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catonsville, MD

Maryland selling Spring Grove Hospital campus in Catonsville to UMBC for $1; facility to shutter in coming years

By Bryn Stole, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JL2PS_0fap8v8n00
John Carroll QB Jake Floreia of Mentor before his team's 29-28 win over Baldwin Wallace football on Nov. 13. Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/TNS

The Maryland Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved the sale of the Spring Grove Hospital Center’s 175-acre campus in Catonsville to the University of Maryland, Baltimore County for a nominal $1, despite concerns from mental health groups that the state lacks detailed plans to replace services provided by the centuries-old psychiatric facility.

The university’s retiring president, Freeman A. Hrabowski III, told state officials that acquiring the sprawling property neighboring UMBC’s campus has been an ambition of his for three decades. Hrabowski said the university has no plans yet for the property, which it will lease back to the state for years to come.

The psychiatric hospital, the largest in the state’s system with 375 patient beds, will continue operating for the immediate future, but will be closed eventually under the deal and a master facilities plan released last year by the Maryland Department of Health, which owns and runs the facility. For now, though, the health department will lease the property back from UMBC for 10 years with options to extend it up to 10 years more.

Mental health advocacy groups and labor unions representing the hospital’s roughly 800 staffers objected to the sale at Wednesday’s Board of Public Works meeting in Annapolis, complaining that the state health department had not consulted with them and that the agency lacks detailed plans on how to replace Spring Grove’s much-needed beds and services.

The state has struggled for years with a lack of psychiatric facilities and services, particularly for people facing criminal charges or held in state prisons, and courts have ruled repeatedly that lengthy delays and waitlists for court-ordered mental health evaluations or treatments violate the law.

Maryland Health Secretary Dennis Schrader said plans to replace Spring Grove will be developed over the next decade or two, but that selling the property amounted to an “action-oriented plan” to move forward. The department’s 2021 facilities master plan calls for patients to be transferred out of Spring Grove beginning in 2032, but does not detail where they would go.

The master plan noted that the Spring Grove Hospital Center complex is dilapidated and outdated, with some buildings dating to the early 1800s, and that replacing or renovating the facility to meet adequate modern standards would be “cost-prohibitive.”

Gov. Larry Hogan, whose administration proposed the sale, voted in favor of the transfer. So did state Treasurer Dereck E. Davis, a Democrat appointed by the General Assembly.

Democratic Comptroller Peter Franchot attempted to delay the sale and cast the lone vote opposing the move. Franchot, a candidate for governor, said he was baffled by the outgoing Hogan administration’s sudden rush to transfer the property and questioned the administration’s appraisal of the sprawling property as worthless. The 175-acre campus, just off Interstate 695, includes significant swaths of undeveloped land that have long been coveted by developers.

Nelson Reichart, deputy secretary for the state Department of General Services, said staff appraisers pegged the land value at $20 million based on “comparable sales in the area.” But Reichart said estimated costs to deal with issues on the land — $70 million to demolish most of the campus buildings, another $48 million for required renovations for historically protected structures and about $14 million to deal with stormwater issues — wiped out any actual value.

The state did not seek a second outside appraisal, Reichart said, because officials felt confident others would reach similar conclusions.

Franchot also noted that transferring the property essentially locked in plans to shutter the hospital and said he didn’t understand why the Hogan administration couldn’t delay the transfer until meeting with mental health advocates and community groups or devise more specific plans for replacing Spring Grove’s services.

House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones voiced support for the sale in a statement after its approval.

“The future of the Spring Grove property has been debated for 20 years. I’m pleased to see this property finally being transferred to a trusted community partner like UMBC,” said Jones, a Baltimore County Democrat. “Our commitment to the Spring Grove Hospital and its employees remains strong and I’m confident in their shared future.”

Lori Doyle, director of public policy for the Community Behavioral Health Association of Maryland, agreed that Spring Grove Hospital has badly deteriorated and needs to be renovated or replaced. But Doyle said the Hogan administration plan for the property “kicks the decrepit can down the road for another 10 years” by leaving the hospital open indefinitely.

Dan Martin, senior director of public policy for the Mental Health Association of Maryland, said Spring Grove has been “crumbling for decades” and that the state should have gone to work years ago replacing or improving facilities instead of allowing conditions for patients and staff members to become “completely unacceptable.”

But Martin said neither his group nor other mental health advocacy organizations were consulted on the decision to sell the campus and that they likewise objected to the sale without clear plans for how the state will provide the same services elsewhere.

“There haven’t been any … vacant beds for decades, and there are no plans to create vacant beds,” said Rosemary Wertz of AFT-Healthcare Maryland, a labor union that represents doctors and many other health care professionals at the hospital.

Wertz called the sale a “premature decision” without a “detailed plan of action to take care of these patients.”

Public-sector union AFSCME Council 3, which represents much of the staff at Spring Grove, also objected to the sale, contending it “functionally expedites the closure of the largest state psychiatric hospital in Maryland.”

Critics of the move to approve Spring Grove’s sale to UMBC all stressed on Wednesday that they supported the university and saw it as a promising new steward for the sprawling property.

Schrader, the health secretary, repeatedly said that selling the Spring Grove Hospital property is “not the end of the process, but the very beginning” of a yearslong effort to replace the facility’s mental health services. Schrader acknowledged he likely will leave office by the beginning of next year — Hogan is term-limited and not running for reelection — but said “we can get a lot of work done in the next eight months.”

The Baltimore Sun’s Meredith Cohn contributed to this article .

Comments / 4

Danita Burrell
3d ago

Please help our community. The mentally disabled are really being taken for granted as far as the degree of seriousness. It's only getting worse and more people died from self inflicted gunshot suicides than homicides statistically...THIS IS EACH AND EVERY DAY. HELP US.

Reply
4
James Shipman
3d ago

I'm sure I'm not the only one out there that can personally attest to this very serious need for good mental health care in Maryland, especially in our prisons, schools etc etc... so many lives could be saved, and made better!... Strengthening society and our common bond as humans... 🤔JUST A THOUGHT 🤔❓❔ ?... wouldn't it be nice to see people with smiles on their faces, instead of a frown?... and the all-too-common "angry person" look!,... and people actually say hello and make eye contact when you walk by them,.. instead of just totally ignoring you,🙁... which is normal nowadays😪... I'm not one of those overly happy over nothing "silly billy gumdrops people"... But this world needs to show some teeth... 😁SMILING😁... just saying... GOD HELP US ALL to HELP EACH OTHER WITH A SMILE... and PLEASE HELP THOSE WHO NEED to SEE a MENTAL HEALTH DOCTOR to MIRACULOUSLY GET an APPOINTMENT THAT IS NOT AN 8 MONTH WAIT!.. in JESUS NAME AMEN 🙏🏼❤💛🖤💟🙏🏼⚕🧠🙏🏼🌎🙏🏼🇺🇸💪🙏🏼❗❗❗

Reply
2
Related
WTOP

Where you can buy a nice house in Maryland for $128,000 (or less)

Most reporting on the local housing markets focuses on prices and sales in the Washington metro region, such as the Maryland suburbs, but zooming out and looking at statewide data for Maryland shows a wide spread in home prices. Maryland Realtors’ monthly report on statewide residential real estate transactions breaks...
MARYLAND STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware’s top doctor to step down

Dr. Karryl Rattay will leave her post as director of the Delaware Division of Public Health on June 30.  Rattay took the job in 2009 during the swine flu pandemic. She is currently the nation’s longest-serving public health director. “It has been the greatest honor of my lifetime to serve Delawareans in this role,” Rattay said Friday. “I am grateful ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Catonsville, MD
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
County
Baltimore County, MD
Catonsville, MD
Government
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Bay Net

Maryland Permanently Preserves 22 Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 22 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on May 11. These easements will permanently preserve an additional 3,339 acres of prime farmland in Caroline, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Queen Anne’s Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, and Worcester counties for an investment of more than $14 million.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Maryland Hospitals Graded From Safest To Least Safe

A website dedicated to analyzing and publishing data on safety and quality of hospitals in the US has released new findings. Each hospital is graded A through D on infections, problems with surgery, safety problems, practice to prevent errors, and doctors/nurses/hospital staff. Maryland has seven hospitals that were graded an...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Public Schools officials announce 2022 high school graduation details

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials on Thursday announced 2022 high school graduation details. While in-person seating will be limited at upcoming BCPS’ high school graduations, friends, extended family, and community members are invited to witness these milestone events via livestream. More than 7,000 students will graduate from BCPS this spring. All graduations will be held at Towson University’s SECU … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Schools officials announce 2022 high school graduation details" The post Baltimore County Public Schools officials announce 2022 high school graduation details appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Middle River restaurant sells winning $39,100 Maryland Lottery Racetrax ticket

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A wintry Wednesday in January certainly was the perfect day for a Baltimore man to try his luck playing Racetrax. The 77-year-old visited a nearby retailer and made a random horse selection that led to a $39,100 prize. The lucky winner was visiting Taj Restaurant located at 9610 Pulaski Highway in Middle River when he decided to play … Continue reading "Middle River restaurant sells winning $39,100 Maryland Lottery Racetrax ticket" The post Middle River restaurant sells winning $39,100 Maryland Lottery Racetrax ticket appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware counties move into elevated yellow and red Covid-19 categories

All three Delaware counties moved into the elevated category for Covid-19 transmission. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention County Check, New Castle County moved into the yellow category, with Kent and Sussex moving into the orange-red zone. The change had been expected as faster spreading variants of...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umbc#Psychiatric Hospital#Mental Health Services#Spring Grove Hospital
a-z-animals.com

10 Amazing Waterfalls in Maryland

One of the original 13 colonies, Maryland is one of the oldest states in the United States. For those who don’t know, there are countless rivers, plains, and mountains in Maryland, making the land extremely diverse. Therefore, it should not come as a surprise that Maryland has some of the best waterfalls. Listed below are ten of the most breathtaking waterfalls in Maryland that you should absolutely check out!
MARYLAND STATE
dcwitness.org

Document: Maryland Man Killed in Southeast, DC

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Maryland man. At approximately 11:42 p.m. on May 12, officers responded to the 3000 block of Stanton Road, SE, for the report of a shooting, according to a press release. There, they found Jordan Hill, of Oxon Hill, Md., suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
OXON HILL, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NBC Washington

Maryland Pickleball Player Ranked No. 1 in the World

Pickleball has been on the rise in recent years, and the top ranked player in the world is from Montgomery County, Maryland. Ben Johns, 23, has won more than $146,000 in prize money and has 50 Pro Pickleball Association (PPA) titles. “It’s kind of what I’d call an unsolved sport,”...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
pasadenavoice.com

With New Location, Mike’s Pharmacy Is In Good Health

Since 2013, Mike’s Pharmacy has been serving the community, offering high-quality products and knowledgeable service. With a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 20, the Greater Severna Park and Arnold Chamber of Commerce welcomed the business’ second location, which is at 8125 Ritchie Highway, Suite L, in Pasadena.
PASADENA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former Mayor Pugh Talks With The Afro About Her Time In Prison, Return To Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh broke her silence in an exclusive interview with The Afro released Thursday, months after her early release from federal prison. Pugh, 72, talked with the newspaper about her 19-month stint in the Federal Correctional Institution in Aliceville, Alabama. and how she plans to make a resurgence in Baltimore. “I cried the first seven days because I was actually put into the special housing unit (SHU). The SHU was for people who had discipline issues,” Pugh told the newspaper. Pugh thought she would quarantine and then go to a less restricted area of the prison known as...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy