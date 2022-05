As a nurse on one of Long Island Community Hospital’s busiest units, O’Brien’s co-workers praise her for her enthusiasm and willingness to help in any way possible, while her patients and their families appreciate her compassion, dedication and professionalism. O’Brien exudes professionalism with all health care staff within the hospital always putting the patients’ needs first. As preceptor who trains other nurses on her team, her colleagues respect and appreciate her wealth of knowledge. O’Brien is always there when extra help is needed, but her greatest quality is her warm personality and contagious smile that just makes everyone’s day better.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO