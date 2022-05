Simon, a rescue dog from Blue Point, has been known to be an adventurous pupper. He’s even earned the nickname “Notorious D.O.G.” from his dad. This past week, he took a sojourn from his lovely home on Blue Point Avenue and walked himself all the way to the Bayport-Blue Point Library, where perplexed librarians were happy to see him, but concerned that his family was worried about him.

BLUE POINT, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO