ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside, FL

Nearly $1 billion settlement announced in deadly Surfside condo collapse

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cyycE_0fap4QXs00
Site Of Tragic Condominium Collapse Goes On Auction Joe Raedle/Getty Images, FILE

MIAMI — A nearly $1 billion settlement in last year's shocking collapse of a Miami Beach-area condo building was unexpectedly announced during a routine status conference in a Florida courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

Lawyers involved in the class-action lawsuit representing tenants from the oceanfront building in Surfside announced a $997 million settlement had been reached.

Upon the news, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said he was "speechless."

"That's incredible news," the judge said.

"I'm shocked by this result -- I think it's fantastic," the judge told the courtroom. "This is a recovery that is far in excess of what I had anticipated."

Litigation stemming from the catastrophic collapse in June 2021, which killed 98 people, had been moving slowly as the first anniversary approached.

The 12-story residential building partially collapsed around 1:15 a.m. on June 24 at the Champlain Towers South condominium in the beachside town of Surfside, about 6 miles north of Miami Beach. Approximately 55 of the oceanfront complex's 136 units were destroyed, authorities said.

The final victim's remains were identified more than a month later, on July 26, following a massive search and rescue mission that become a recovery operation.

The victims killed ranged from young children to elderly couples, and included families, longtime Surfside residents and tourists staying in the building.

"Some of the victims can never recover from this loss and we know that," Hanzman said in court.

The settlement will cover families of those who died as well as survivors, according to lawyers on the case.

The judge said he wants the whole settlement finalized by the one-year anniversary on June 24, with payouts made by the fall. Motions for preliminary approval will be due no longer than a week from Wednesday.

"My goal was to do everything humanly possible to conclude this case by the first anniversary of the collapse," he said.

All funds for the victims will go through the receivership.

"Today is one of those days in a career that I think we’re going to look back on," attorney Michael Goldberg, the court-appointed receiver who will oversee the payouts, said in court.

One of the lead attorneys in the case, Judd Rosen, told ABC News that the settlement "represents accountability from a lot of different players."

"It's the largest settlement from a single incident in U.S. history," Rosen said. "The number itself implies significant accountability on what happened."

Plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit argued that the poor construction and maintenance of Champlain Towers South turned catastrophic with the development of a new luxury tower next door.

"CTS [Champlain Towers South] was an older building in need of routine repairs and maintenance, but it was not until excavation and construction began on the luxury high-rise condominium project next door, known as 'Eighty-Seven Park,' that CTS became so badly damaged and destabilized as to be unsafe," the lawsuit stated. "First, the developers of Eighty-Seven Park improperly obtained the right to build higher and larger than originally entitled, including by buying a public street just a few feet from CTS's foundation. Then they undertook destructive excavation and site work dangerously close to CTS, sloped their project so that water poured into CTS and corroded its structural supports, and drove sheet piles 40 feet into the ground, causing tremors and vibrations at such high levels that they cracked tiles and walls at CTS and shook the structure."

Owners and insurers of Eighty-Seven Park had consistently denied any responsibility for the collapse.

Defendants named in the lawsuit included the Champlain Towers South Condominium Association and developers involved in the Eighty-Seven Park project.

The Champlain Condominium Towers South was built in 1981. It was in the process of a county-mandated inspection for commercial and residential buildings 40 years after they're constructed when the building came crashing down.

In the wake of the collapse, Miami-Dade County inspected more than 500 buildings that were approaching the 40-year recertification deadline to identify any obvious structural concerns.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

‘Erratic’ driver fatally shot after crashing van onto Florida art school campus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in South Florida fatally shot a “violent erratic suspect” who crashed through the gates of an art school on Friday, authorities said. The incident began at around 12 p.m. EDT, when authorities received calls about a man driving a van erratically the wrong way near the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts campus in downtown West Palm Beach, WPTV reported.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

Suspect in Fatal Hialeah Parking Space Dispute Moved to Miami-Dade Jail

A man accused of running over and killing a woman in Hialeah during a dispute over a parking space is now behind bars in Miami-Dade. Brandon Zambrano, 22, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Tuesday on a second-degree murder charge, records showed. Zambrano had been arrested in Broward County in...
HIALEAH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Rise Building#Condo#Miami Dade Circuit
WSB Radio

Sandy Hook lawsuits against Alex Jones on track to resume

VICTORIA, Texas — (AP) — The Sandy Hook families' lawsuits against Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for calling the 2012 Newtown school shooting a hoax appear poised to resume soon, based on agreements revealed Friday in the bankruptcy cases of some of Jones' companies. The bankruptcy...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
miamirealtors.com

Colombia: Top Foreign Country Searching for Miami Homes in March 2022; New York is the Top State

MIAMI — Colombian consumers posted the most global web searches for Miami homes in March 2022, according to a new report by the MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI). A diversified list of foreign countries are searching MiamiRealtors.com as South Florida continues to see surging demand from global buyers as pandemic-related protocols relax and unstable political situations develop around the world.
MIAMI, FL
WSB Radio

Police are searching for woman who allegedly stole thousands from 2 Florida Target stores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police say they are searching for a woman who allegedly stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from two Jacksonville Target stores. Jacksonville Beach Police say on March 17, a woman was seen on surveillance video at a Target near Jacksonville Beach with a shopping cart filled with items including clothes, a Nutri Bullet, baby items, multiple Shark vacuums and a Bissel carpet upholstery cleaner. She was seen in the video checking out at a self-checkout but allegedly only paid for a few of the items.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
blackchronicle.com

Miami-Dade Sheriff powers, costs split commission

Written by Gabriela Henriquez Stoikow on May 10, 2022. In a special meeting to discuss the functions and responsibilities of to-be-elected county constitutional officers, Miami-Dade commissioners talked again about the future of the sheriff – still without a final decision. In a one-hour debate about powers the incoming sheriff...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSB Radio

Motion seeks bond for jailed rapper Young Thug, reports say

ATLANTA — (AP) — Attorneys for Young Thug, who was arrested this week under an indictment accusing him of co-founding a violent street gang, filed an emergency motion Friday seeking bond for the Atlanta rapper, calling his confinement “inhumane." The performer, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
36K+
Followers
69K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy