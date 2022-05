SPOKANE, WASH- Washington Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are speaking out about rumors that the VA Hospital in Spokane is going to close. “There’s a lot of rumors flying,” McMorris Rodgers said, “I’ve heard about these rumors. They’re false. I’ve talked personally with the Deputy Secretary who says these are false. I talked with Mann-Grandstaff’s director, he told me it’s false. Inpatient care must be protected now more than ever and these rumors are false.”

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO