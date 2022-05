The Pigeon really wants to drive the bus. He really, really, really wants to! When the bus driver has a small emergency, it looks as though our feathered friend’s dreams may come true. Featuring a combination of puppets, songs and feathers, this comedic drive will be sure to get your toes tapping and wings flapping. From the brilliant imagination of Mo Willems and based on the New York Times #1 bestselling book, Pigeon is an interactive romp with one of youth literature’s most hilarious characters.

