One of America’s most dangerous, yet beautiful, highways is the Seward Highway. It stretches between Anchorage and Seward, Alaska and spans over 100 miles. It actually consists of 2 highways; Highway one and Highway nine. The only road to get in and out of Moose Pass, Seward and several other Alaskan villages, the Seward Highway is sometimes closed to any traffic going in or out.

