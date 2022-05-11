Notices to residents part of code enforcement initiative

Resurfacing maintenance of Citrus County's 1,500 miles of paved roads needs to be done every 20 years depending on usage. Today there are 800 miles of roads which are in drastic need of repaving. Budgeted money for annual repaving is $3 million - $6 million, which is far short of $123 million needed for these drastic repairs. County roads are rated : 1 (perfectly surfaced roads) to 10 (roads needing complete resurfacing). Roads with a rating of 7 or higher and higher density get resurfaced first according to county policy. A fairer policy would be a capacity rating. Example: Two roads are one miles in length and rate of seven. Road A has larger lots over an acre and has 30 lots with 30 houses. Road B are only .25 acres and has 120 lots with 60 houses. By the old density formula, road B would be paved. However there is a lower capacity of 50% on road B compared to top 100% capacity on Road A. Thus people with larger lots are penalized and would perhaps have to wait longer for repavement.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO