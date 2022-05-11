ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunnellon, FL

Notices to residents part of code enforcement initiative

By Sean Arnold Riverland News
Citrus County Chronicle
 3 days ago

Some Dunnellon residents have recently received notices from the City of Dunnellon informing them of code violations they may not have realized they were violating. The notices refer to violations such as the parking of boats, RVs, utility trailers and commercial vehicles on the front of properties or in a right...

www.chronicleonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Commission needs to listen to residents

The chamber of commerce takes a “temperature check” of its members. County needs to address the issues. Each year, the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce polls its members to identify local issues important to them and to gage their confidence in local institutions and officials who govern them.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Penny sales tax needed for road paving

Resurfacing maintenance of Citrus County's 1,500 miles of paved roads needs to be done every 20 years depending on usage. Today there are 800 miles of roads which are in drastic need of repaving. Budgeted money for annual repaving is $3 million - $6 million, which is far short of $123 million needed for these drastic repairs. County roads are rated : 1 (perfectly surfaced roads) to 10 (roads needing complete resurfacing). Roads with a rating of 7 or higher and higher density get resurfaced first according to county policy. A fairer policy would be a capacity rating. Example: Two roads are one miles in length and rate of seven. Road A has larger lots over an acre and has 30 lots with 30 houses. Road B are only .25 acres and has 120 lots with 60 houses. By the old density formula, road B would be paved. However there is a lower capacity of 50% on road B compared to top 100% capacity on Road A. Thus people with larger lots are penalized and would perhaps have to wait longer for repavement.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Give sheriff's office more funding

Let’s talk about two professions critical to the well-being of Citrus County residents. Teachers are entrusted with our most valuable resource, children, to guide them through the learning process and ready them for life ahead of them. For this service teachers earn a livable wage with excellent benefits as they should.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

County votes lights out to turnpike request

County commissioners sent a clear, unified message to Florida Turnpike Enterprise officials: You built the Suncoast Parkway so you pay for the installation, upkeep and utility costs of the street lights. “They’re charging the tolls and that money should be paying for the road and lights,” Commissioner Scott Carnahan said....
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dunnellon, FL
Dunnellon, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Citrus County Chronicle

Dedicated to bettering the community

From the Withlacoochee to Chassahowitzka and from the Gulf of Mexico to Inverness, Citrus County is home to the hardest working community leaders and business owners that dedicate their careers and lives to unifying our community. Through the toughest storms, the ambition of these individuals face each situation head on,...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Animal shelter design costs defended

The $1 million price tag to design a new county animal shelter raised a few eyebrows when it was broached during a county commission meeting last month. The Chronicle has received scores of letters from people calling it a waste of money. County Commissioners Scott Carnahan and Ron Kitchen Jr....
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

No significant progress on Baker Act facility

Three months ago Leesburg-based LifeStream Behavioral Center president and CEO Jon Cherry said he was still confident that he and Citrus County officials could reach a compromise that would allow for a Baker Act facility here. But instead of making progress toward a plan that county officials, the Citrus County...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Massullo touts local legislative victories

Rep. Ralph Massullo didn’t pull any punches Friday when he addressed a roomful of business and community folks at Black Diamond Ranch. Inflation, he said, is the highest in 40 years and there are storm clouds and rough waves all around the nation. Supply-chain disruptions and lack of a qualified workforce are plaguing business owners.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Code Enforcement#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Citrus County Chronicle

CHIEFLAND CHAMBER NEWS

The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce thanks AG-PRO for sponsoring the General Membership meeting for April, held at The Vineyard North. We would like to welcome our new members for the month of April and welcome them to the Chamber:. Horns and Scales. Gracefully Meek Home Care. We had...
CHIEFLAND, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Q&A: Crystal River's water meter replacement project

Since March, Crystal River has been replacing water meters citywide. Here are some questions and answers about the city’s project. Why is Crystal River replacing water meters in the city?. Mechanical water meters slow down over time, resulting in inaccurate readings. Crystal River is installing new meters to accurately...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida Department of Health in Citrus

© Copyright 2022 chronicleonline.com, 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd. Crystal River, FL | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

State appeal puts redistricting ruling on hold

TALLAHASSEE — Little more than an hour after a judge issued a temporary injunction against a new congressional redistricting plan, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration Thursday launched an appeal that put the ruling on hold. Attorneys for Secretary of State Laurel Lee, a defendant in the lawsuit filed by...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
villages-news.com

Commissioner wants to eliminate golf carts on North Morse Boulevard

At a meeting of the Sumter County Commissioners on May 10, Commissioner Garry Breeden mentioned that the best way to prevent golf cart accidents on Morse Boulevard, north of the gate, is to eliminate golf carts on Morse Boulevard. If the commissioners seriously consider this the solution to this long-time hazardous situation for everyone who travels on North Morse Boulevard then it’s time to bring in outside people with the vision and foresight to help the commissioners find a way to make this major connector road safer for their constituents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy