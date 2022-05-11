ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Transcript: Mayor Eric Adams Holds Press Conference at Lincoln Hospital

nyc.gov
 2 days ago

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, Police Department: We're here to update our fellow New Yorkers on an officer involved shooting here in the Bronx. Tonight, we are extremely fortunate that our officer is here at Lincoln Hospital, recovering after being shot by a dangerous criminal who should not been on the streets...

www1.nyc.gov

Comments / 0

Related
nyc.gov

Mayor Adams Announces Interagency Task Force to Bring Full Resources and Expertise of City Government to Remedy Rikers Island Crisis

Task Force Will Bring Together City Hall, Eight City Agencies to Urgently Address and Implement Reforms. NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams today signed Executive Order 16, creating an interagency task force that formalizes the whole-of-government approach the Adams administration has already been applying to the crisis plaguing Rikers Island. With the full support of City Hall, the task force will coordinate and implement the multi-agency solutions needed to support the New York City Department of Correction (DOC), surge resources where needed, and provide Mayor Adams with real-time information regarding the city’s efforts. The goal is clear: to implement the recommended reforms as swiftly and efficiently as possible to keep those in custody and correctional officers safe, and to build a functional, safe, and humane jail system. The task force will be chaired by Chief Counsel Brendan McGuire and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phillip Banks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nyc.gov

Mayor Adams Announces First Annual Asian American Pacific Islander Cultural and Heritage Parade in NYC

NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams today announced that the first annual Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Cultural and Heritage Parade in New York City will be held on May 15, 2022. The parade comes as New Yorkers celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May, as well as New York City’s being home to the second-largest Asian American and Pacific Islander population in the United States. AAPI Heritage Month pays tribute to the generations of Asian American and Pacific Islanders who have enriched New York’s history for generations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy