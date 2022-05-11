Transcript: Mayor Eric Adams Holds Press Conference at Lincoln Hospital

Task Force Will Bring Together City Hall, Eight City Agencies to Urgently Address and Implement Reforms. NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams today signed Executive Order 16, creating an interagency task force that formalizes the whole-of-government approach the Adams administration has already been applying to the crisis plaguing Rikers Island. With the full support of City Hall, the task force will coordinate and implement the multi-agency solutions needed to support the New York City Department of Correction (DOC), surge resources where needed, and provide Mayor Adams with real-time information regarding the city’s efforts. The goal is clear: to implement the recommended reforms as swiftly and efficiently as possible to keep those in custody and correctional officers safe, and to build a functional, safe, and humane jail system. The task force will be chaired by Chief Counsel Brendan McGuire and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phillip Banks.

