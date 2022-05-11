ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Jerry Hughes pens goodbye note to Bills Mafia: 'An amazing 9 years'

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NrbfI_0faowrrh00

Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes saw his nearly decade stay in western New York come to an official end this week.

Hughes, 34, had been a free agent following the 2021 season but had yet to sign with a team. That happened and the club was not the Bills, rather, his hometown Houston Texans.

Hughes’ time in Buffalo ends the stay of the longest-tenured member of the roster. He first joined the Bills back in April 2013 via trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

Since then, Hughes never missed a single game due to injury (only one season finale with playoffs locked up) and picked up lots of memories along the way. Reflecting back on Buffalo via a goodbye Instagram post, Hughes was grateful for the experience.

“It’s been an amazing 9 years. My family and I enjoyed it all. Forever grateful and unbelievably blessed,” Hughes wrote.

Check out his full message below:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Charles Woodson Ranks His Top 5 NFL Teams Right Now

The great Charles Woodson has given fans an early preview of the NFL's 2022 season. On Thursday, Woodson revealed his ranking of the top five teams ahead of the 2022 season:. Until proven otherwise, Woodson is siding with the Rams. Los Angeles ran through the NFC and then took care of business against the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
Local
Texas Football
City
Buffalo, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Honest Admission On His Relationship

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders has been dating the same woman for a long time. Sanders, the head coach at Jackson State, is dating business woman Tracey Edmonds. Deion and Tracey have a lot of things going on in their respective lives, but they manage...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills Mafia#Colts#American Football
The Spun

Look: Dwayne Haskins' Wife Shares Message On His Birthday

Dwayne Haskins' wife Kalabrya just posted a beautiful tribute to Dwayne on what would've been his 25th birthday. She shared the emotional message on her Instagram page, which shows numerous photos and videos before he tragically passed away on Apr. 9. "King Wayne, God decided Simba needed a halo, instead...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Spun

Tom Brady Admitted To 1 "Issue" In His Marriage

Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, have a pretty picture perfect marriage. However, not everything is perfect for the prominent couple. Last season, Brady admitted to one "very difficult" issue in his marriage to Gisele. While Brady wants to keep playing in the NFL - and he'll be...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Alec Pierce returns for Day 2 of rookie minicamp

Indianapolis Colts fans can take a breath. Rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce was back on the field Saturday as the team continues its weekend of rookie minicamp. Pierce left Friday’s practice early with an undisclosed injury, but head coach Frank Reich told reporters following the session that he wasn’t concerned. Reich speculated it was simply due to dehydration.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Raiders, Falcons Agree To WR Trade: Fans React

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly trading third-year wide receiver Bryan Edwards to the Atlanta Falcons. The Raiders sent Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for the Falcons’ 2023 fifth-round pick, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The NFL world took to Twitter to react...
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

NFL Reveals Huge Matchup for Week 4 of 'Sunday Night Football'

One of the biggest games of the 2022 NFL season will happen in Week 4. On Thursday, the NFL announced that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. This announcement was made just hours before the NFL reveals the entire schedule for the 2022 season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Former NFL standout Frank Gore wins pro boxing debut with one-punch knockout

Frank Gore is not short of accolades in the world of football. But Saturday, he added the first success to his newly-minted list of boxing accomplishments. At Gamebred Boxing 1, Gore flattened opponent Yaya Olorunsola with a brutal overhand right to win his professional boxing debut by fourth-round knockout. The finish sent the crowd at Biloxi Community Center in Biloxi, Miss., into a frenzy.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

109K+
Followers
155K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy