Now that an independent third-party audit into the conflict between the Gunstock Commission and Delegation has been released, along with detailed legal bills from Gunstock, we can now start piecing together the real story. Comparing the GAC minutes to the attorney bills reveals some very disturbing facts pertaining to improper activities on the part of Gary Kiedaisch. During the July 2021 GAC meeting, a vote was held to authorize Kiedaisch to expend funds to have the attorney look into the legality of an ethics policy. This was not an authorization to investigate another commissioner, yet Kiedaisch exceeded his authority and commissioned the attorney to do a full investigation into Peter Ness and submit a report of its findings. The billing records indicate that $8,000 was already spent prior to the vote, on the Ness investigation by Kiedaisch, the first charge goes back to Sept. 2020, although no authorization was ever given for the engagement of legal services for this purpose. It seems that Kiedaisch had a personal vendetta against Ness, asking the attorney to research things such Ness’s NH Bar status and the status of his ski instructor certification.

