A self-described “tinkerer and inventor” who had trouble finding his place in college is poised to revolutionize the way people capture and convert wind to electricity. Chris Moore, who devised the technology in his basement in Hershey, has since moved the research and development base of Harmony Turbines to a site near Lebanon Valley Mall in Lebanon. He is pitching his patented turbine technology to investors in hopes of making the units available to consumers within the next two years.

LEBANON COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO