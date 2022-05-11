May 11, 2022

It was a great pleasure to read the Ashland Chronicle the day after Mother’s Day and enjoy a new photo-essay presentation by Peter Finkle from his website: http://walkashland.com. Peter presented a fascinating look at a remarkable Oregon suffragette who visited here in Ashland (531 Scenic Drive). Complete with photos and Abigail Scott Duniway’s own words, this Ashland walk spoke to me very powerfully in view of the challenge to Roe vs Wade. With “Pro-Choice” for USA women at risk, Abigail sets an excellent example of how to fight for Pro-Choice protected by Roe vs Wade. Enjoy Peter Finkle’s informative photo-essay:

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO