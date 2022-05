The Pal-Mac Red Raiders traveled to Penn Yan Academy to take on the Mustangs in a clash of the top teams in the Finger Lakes League. The goaltenders for each team were stellar with both players making key stops to keep the game tied at two after one half of play. Penn Yann broke the tie in the third quarter off a Carter Earl shot. The Mustangs took the lead into the fourth quarter but it was the Red Raiders who were able to pull off the comeback. The Red Raiders started quickly in the final quarter, with a marker from Quinn Nolan. They would go on to fire 4 more unanswered goals in the quarter on their way to a 7-3 victory.

PENN YAN, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO