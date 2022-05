BRISTOL TWP., Pa. – The Pennsbury High softball team clinched a Suburban One League National Division title on Thursday with a 10-0 victory over Truman. Ranked No. 1 in the area and now 16-1, Pennsbury got a combined no hitter from Ainsley McClure (four innings) and Quinn McGonnigle in a five-inning game Taylor Askey doubled and drove in three runs, while Rowan Mulholland and Sam Raub also doubled. Pennsbury will host Conwell-Egan Saturday morning in its next game.

PENN, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO