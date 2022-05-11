Houston Alexander News

Police have released new details about the arrest of Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown said Thursday that Jeudy was involved in an incident with the mother of his one-month-old daughter. The woman summoned police to keep the peace. Jeudy was accused of withholding the baby’s car seat and medical records, as well as the woman’s wallet. Jeudy allegedly told police he had taken the items because the woman had one of his phones and refused to return it to him.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO