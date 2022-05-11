ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonita Springs, FL

Rooftop at Riverside food truck park breaks ground in Bonita Springs

By Tim Aten
gulfshorebusiness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBonita Springs city officials joined the Magnus family of local developers in breaking ground Tuesday night on Rooftop at Riverside, a family owned and operated food truck park planned on the vacant northeast corner of Old 41 Road and Reynolds Street. The project includes as many as eight food trucks and...

www.gulfshorebusiness.com

