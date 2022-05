In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Patrick Marleau has announced his retirement after an incredible 23-year career. In other news, Elliotte Friedman reported on Sportsnet this past weekend that management had talks with some other teams earlier this season in regards to Erik Karlsson and that they may look to move either him or Brent Burns this summer. Meanwhile, the team announced on Monday that they had re-signed Alexander Barabanov to a two-year, $5 million extension.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO