Glizzy gang roll call. Fat Tyler's Meat Cart (above) makes an appearance at Tabol Brewing on Sunday slinging Autumn Olive Farms hot dogs. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) A shop dedicated to cheese and all its bloomy, funky, and aged glory — say less. After years of pop-ups, and a residency at Blue Bee Cider, certified cheese professional Maggie Bradshaw is expanding her cut-to-order business in a big way. Stay tuned for Truckle Cheesemongers Cheese Bar, a forthcoming 1,500 square foot shop in the Devil’s Triangle set to offer cheese flights, accoutrements, butter and more. (Richmond magazine)

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO