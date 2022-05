DOBSON — Master Gardener volunteers of Surry County have schedule a summer full of garden adventures. “Whether you like planting herbs, flowers, or ornamentals, there is something for you,” the group said in a recent statement. In addition to virtual workshops the group has been holding, there are four in-person, hands-on opportunities coming up this spring and summer. They are:

SURRY COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO