ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover County, VA

Surplus Property Public Internet Auction, Equipment and Vehicles

hanovercounty.gov
 2 days ago

1 - 2005 International School Bus. The auction will run from May...

www.hanovercounty.gov

Comments / 0

Related
SCDNReports

Truck Driver Mows Down Mailboxes and Trash Cans in Virginia Neighborhood.

Truck Driver Mows Down Mailboxes and Trash Cans in Virginia Neighborhood.MGN. Andrew Chapel Road, 5/10, 12:23 p.m. Deputy G.P. McCaulley investigated a hit and run of mailboxes and trash cans by a tractor-trailer. Other deputies were able to locate and stop the suspect's vehicle. The suspect was identified as Omar Francis, 42. He was released on a summons for hit and run.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
County
Hanover County, VA
Local
Virginia Cars
WRIC - ABC 8News

Richmond homeowner given environmental violation fine amidst bamboo battle

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond residents are speaking out after being fined by the city for violating the environmental code. Sara Sawyers and her partner Chris Steckline, live together in Sawyers’ Richmond home. The couple said they received a notice last week alerting them to environmental code violations, which cited weeds above 12″ and bamboo […]
wvtf.org

Higher car prices have Virginia localities weighing tax options

Local governments across Virginia are trying to figure out how to handle the rising value of used cars. What they decide will influence how much tax you pay. The value of used cars typically goes down year after year. But this year something different is happening. The value of all those automobiles driving around Virginia streets is actually going up – 20% or even 30% in some cases.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Southwest Virginia residents continue to feel impacts of inflation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The parking lot of the Roanoke Sam’s Club was filled with cars Wednesday, some drivers grabbing groceries and others filling up on gas. But whether it’s at the pump or inside the store, something that remains on residents’ minds is the impact of higher prices.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Vehicles#Internet#Busses#International School#Hanover County Bus Sale
RichmondBizSense

Dumpster and port-a-potty combo franchise rolls out in Richmond

The dumpster rental market is heating up in Richmond — and a new player in town offers an add-on for disposing of more than just trash. Redbox+, a national franchise that rents dumpsters with built-in portable toilets, expanded into the local market in recent weeks. The Richmond-area franchise is owned by Hunter Murchison and Rob Stone.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Cars
NBC12

Smoke found in hallway of Chesterfield elementary school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield fire crews are working to determine why smoke was found in the hallway of an elementary school overnight Thursday. Crews were called to CE Curtis Elementary School around 2 a.m. They say the smoke was mostly contained to one hallway. Right now, they’re still working to determine exactly what caused it.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
fox5dc.com

Panhandling reduction efforts fail in Virginia county; Safety study ordered instead

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Efforts to curb panhandling have stalled in Fairfax County. "We have services for the people that are truly in need and we need to connect those people with the services, but they shouldn’t be standing on a street corner panhandling," said Supervisor Pat Herrity, who has pushed for something to be done about panhandlers in Northern Virginia for years. Efforts were largely put on the backburner during the pandemic, but at a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Herrity brought it back up.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Juvenile bald eagles rescued near Lake Anna

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Animal Control officers with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office rescued a pair of juvenile bald eagles. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, Lakeside Electric and Septic Services crews found an unknown bird on the ground near Lake Anna.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia to receive $20M for bridge replacement program, Appalachian highways

The U.S. Department of Transportation has allocated $20,390,000 for Virginia through the Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation Program and Appalachian Development Highway System. DOT awarded Virginia $12,076,576 through the Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation Program and $8,312,424 through the Appalachian Development Highway System. More information on the funding can be found here.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy