Surplus Property Public Internet Auction, Equipment and Vehicles

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Efforts to curb panhandling have stalled in Fairfax County. "We have services for the people that are truly in need and we need to connect those people with the services, but they shouldn’t be standing on a street corner panhandling," said Supervisor Pat Herrity, who has pushed for something to be done about panhandlers in Northern Virginia for years. Efforts were largely put on the backburner during the pandemic, but at a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Herrity brought it back up.
